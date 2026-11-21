Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami begin the defense of their MLS Cup title on Saturday against Columbus Crew in Game 1 of the first-round, best-of-three series at Nu Stadium in Miami.

However, Inter Miami will not be able to start the series at full strength, since the league’s injury report indicates that Messi will be without two teammates who were ruled out for this first game.

According to MLS, Sergio Reguilon and David Ayala are both out with lower-body injuries and will not be available for the opener. The club has not said how long their recovery will take, so it remains to be seen whether they will be available for Game 2 on Friday, November 27.

Both players started in the 3-3 draw against Charlotte FC in the regular-season finale, but the Spaniard was replaced in the first half because of an injury, while the Argentine came off with discomfort in the second half.

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Columbus will also have an absence of its own, since forward Wessam Abou Ali is out with a knee injury after tearing his cruciate ligament in April, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

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Inter Miami have five confirmed absences for Game 1

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With Sergio Reguilon and David Ayala added to the report, Inter Miami’s list of absences for the match against Columbus Crew has grown to five. The other three had already been ruled out in previous reports: Cesar Abadia-Reda, who has a lower-body injury, and Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti, both listed with season-ending injuries.

With Messi coming off a second straight MLS Golden Boot, the first player to win it in consecutive seasons, Inter Miami still have their biggest weapon available as they begin the defense of their title.

Now focused on club soccer after retiring from Argentina’s national team, the 39-year-old forward will try to lead his team through a first-round series that opens at Nu Stadium, even if he has to do it with a thinner squad than he would have liked.

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