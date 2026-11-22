|WHO
|Liverpool vs Manchester United
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Liverpool vs Manchester United: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|3-2
|May 3, 2026
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|1-2
|October 19, 2025
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|2-2
|January 5, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|0-3
|September 1, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|0-3
|August 3, 2024
|Club Friendlies
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|2-2
|April 7, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|4-3
|March 17, 2024
|FA Cup
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|0-0
|December 17, 2023
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|7-0
|March 5, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|2-1
|August 22, 2022
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 11
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|11
|+10
|28
|2
|Brighton
|10
|+19
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|11
|+8
|22
|4
|Bournemouth
|11
|+4
|18
|5
|Liverpool
|10
|+4
|18
|6
|Leeds
|11
|+5
|17
|7
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|8
|Chelsea
|11
|+0
|16
|9
|Tottenham
|11
|+1
|15
|10
|Brentford
|10
|+5
|14
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|-3
|14
|12
|Newcastle
|11
|-3
|13
|13
|Coventry
|11
|-8
|12
|14
|Hull
|10
|+0
|11
|15
|Fulham
|11
|-2
|11
|16
|Ipswich Town
|11
|-7
|11
|17
|Nottingham
|11
|-6
|9
|18
|Sunderland
|11
|-9
|9
|19
|Manchester United
|10
|-5
|8
|20
|Crystal Palace
|11
|-15
|7
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Manchester City vs. Fulham
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Leeds
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Bournemouth vs. Nottingham
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Newcastle vs. Arsenal
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Hull vs. Brighton
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|11:30 AM
|Brentford vs. Everton
|Monday, November 23, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Liverpool will face Manchester United on Sunday, November 22, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Liverpool vs Manchester United game in the United States.
- Manchester United lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.