Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Liverpool vs Manchester United WHAT Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool enter this one off a loss, falling 2-3 to Fenerbahçe on November 4, but they bounced back with a 3-1 win over Palace on November 8. Before that, they lost 0-1 to Arsenal on November 1, so the form has been uneven across competitions. The Palace result at least gives Liverpool some momentum heading into a game that carries extra weight against their oldest rival.

Manchester United come into Sunday’s match on the back of a wild 4-4 draw with Villa on November 8. That followed a 3-2 win over Roma on November 3, though United had opened that stretch with a 0-2 loss to Chelsea on October 31. The draw with Villa suggests United’s defense still has issues to sort out, and a trip to Anfield will test whether those problems get fixed in time.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Manchester United vs. Liverpool 3-2 May 3, 2026 Premier League Liverpool vs. Manchester United 1-2 October 19, 2025 Premier League Liverpool vs. Manchester United 2-2 January 5, 2025 Premier League Manchester United vs. Liverpool 0-3 September 1, 2024 Premier League Manchester United vs. Liverpool 0-3 August 3, 2024 Club Friendlies Manchester United vs. Liverpool 2-2 April 7, 2024 Premier League Manchester United vs. Liverpool 4-3 March 17, 2024 FA Cup Liverpool vs. Manchester United 0-0 December 17, 2023 Premier League Liverpool vs. Manchester United 7-0 March 5, 2023 Premier League Manchester United vs. Liverpool 2-1 August 22, 2022 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 11 +10 28 2 Brighton 10 +19 22 3 Manchester City 11 +8 22 4 Bournemouth 11 +4 18 5 Liverpool 10 +4 18 6 Leeds 11 +5 17 7 Everton 10 +2 16 8 Chelsea 11 +0 16 9 Tottenham 11 +1 15 10 Brentford 10 +5 14 11 Aston Villa 11 -3 14 12 Newcastle 11 -3 13 13 Coventry 11 -8 12 14 Hull 10 +0 11 15 Fulham 11 -2 11 16 Ipswich Town 11 -7 11 17 Nottingham 11 -6 9 18 Sunderland 11 -9 9 19 Manchester United 10 -5 8 20 Crystal Palace 11 -15 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Manchester City vs. Fulham Saturday, November 21, 2026 7:30 AM Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Coventry vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Leeds Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Aston Villa vs. Sunderland Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 AM Newcastle vs. Arsenal Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:30 PM Hull vs. Brighton Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Liverpool vs. Manchester United Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:30 AM Brentford vs. Everton Monday, November 23, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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