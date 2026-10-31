Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy gesture to Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou after first 2026 hat-trick heroics says everything about his leadership

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr another reason to celebrate after his stunning hat-trick against Al-Kholood, but a moment inside the dressing room arguably revealed just as much about his influence on the team. The club captain had every reason to enjoy the spotlight after leading his side to a thrilling victory, yet his response to his teammates offered a glimpse of the leadership standards he wants to maintain under Ange Postecoglou.

Ronaldo scored three goals in 15 minutes during Al-Nassr’s 5-3 Saudi Pro League victory on Thursday, taking his career tally to 985. However, it was what happened after the final whistle that caught the attention of supporters. The match at Al-Awwal Park was far from straightforward for the reigning champion, as Al-Kholood made life difficult for the home side during the opening 45 minutes.

Julien Domingues gave the visitors the lead in the 16th minute before Ângelo Gabriel equalized, and Sadio Mane subsequently put Al-Nassr ahead. Antoine Essomba then restored parity in first-half stoppage time, leaving the teams level at 2-2 at the break.

Ronaldo had also seen earlier efforts ruled out for offside, but the Portuguese forward found his rhythm after the interval. Joao Felix played a major role in the turnaround, providing the assists for Ronaldo’s first two goals. The Al-Nassr captain scored in the 66th and 72nd minutes before completing his hat-trick in the 81st minute, with Mane helping create the final opportunity.

Felix finished the match with four assists, while Mane contributed a goal and an assist. Domingues converted a late penalty for Al-Kholood, but Ronaldo’s three-goal contribution ensured Al-Nassr collected all three points.

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Watch: Ronaldo reminds Al-Nassr teammates of one important rule

Following the victory, Al-Nassr’s players reportedly encouraged their captain to address the dressing room after his outstanding performance. However, Ronaldo chose to direct their attention towards Postecoglou, reminding his teammates that the head coach should be the one to speak.

In exclusive behind-the-scenes footage the club shared on Youtube, Ronaldo can reportedly be heard saying: “The only person to speak now is the coach.” The moment was also highlighted by various supporters online, praising the forward for recognizing the team’s hierarchy and putting the manager’s role first.

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The gesture quickly attracted attention because Ronaldo had just produced one of the most important individual performances of Al-Nassr’s season. Rather than using the opportunity to deliver his own speech, he gave Postecoglou the platform to address the squad.

Important message about Ronaldo’s leadership under Postecoglou

The exchange offered a positive glimpse into the relationship between Ronaldo and Postecoglou, who took charge of Al-Nassr in July. The Australian coach has previously acknowledged the forward’s influence, including after the victory over Al-Kholood.

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Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo

Postecoglou praised Ronaldo’s ability to deliver despite his age and highlighted the collective response after a difficult first half. His comments reflected the importance of having an experienced captain who continues to influence the team through his performances. The 41-year-old superstar also shared his satisfaction with the result on social media, writing: “Great win, great team performance. Happy to help with a hat-trick!”