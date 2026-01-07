Christian Pulisic has quietly become one of the defining figures of Milan’s season. While headlines across Italy have often focused on chaos elsewhere in the title race, the Rossoneri have been building something far more sustainable. Milan is currently the hardest team to beat in Serie A, and its rise has been shaped by resilience, tactical balance, and the steady influence of an American forward who keeps delivering at key moments.

What began as a steady accumulation of points has now turned into something historic. The numbers tell one story, but the manner in which this run has been built tells a much bigger one.

From late summer through the heart of winter, AC Milan has navigated one of the toughest fixture sequences in Serie A without suffering defeat. This has not been a streak defined by spectacle or overwhelming dominance. Instead, it has been forged through discipline, adaptability, and an ability to survive difficult moments.

Away trips to Napoli, Juventus, Roma, Atalanta, and Lazio all tested the squad’s limits. Some matches were won by fine margins, others were salvaged through late resolve. Draws were not setbacks — they were survival points that extended momentum. In a league where even the top sides have struggled to string results together, Milan’s consistency has separated them from the pack. And through it all, Christian Pulisic has remained central.

Christian Pulisic misses a penalty during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan.

The record revealed and Pulisic’s importance

Before injury briefly interrupted his rhythm, Christian Pulisic had been among Milan’s most productive and versatile attackers. Deployed across multiple roles — from left wing to attacking midfield and even as a central option — he gave Milan flexibility that proved invaluable during the early phase of the run.

Key goals in narrow victories, assists in difficult away fixtures, and early strikes that allowed Milan to control matches all played a role in laying the foundation of this unbeaten stretch. Those contributions mattered even more once adversity arrived. When the American suffered a hamstring injury in mid-autumn, Milan was forced to adapt. Yet the points already secured thanks to his early impact gave them breathing room.

Midway through the campaign, the significance of the club’s form became impossible to ignore. This run now stands as the longest unbeaten streak in Serie A, stretching across 16 consecutive league matches. That number is not just a statistic — it is a reflection of reliability in a competition where unpredictability is the norm. While rivals have stumbled, Milan has kept moving forward, often without needing to be at their best.

Surviving without him — and improving with him

One of the most impressive aspects of Milan’s current run is that it did not collapse during Pulisic’s absence. Results against Fiorentina, Pisa, Atalanta, and Roma were earned through structure rather than spark, as Massimiliano Allegri’s side leaned on defensive organization and game management. That phase revealed something important: The Red and Blacks had matured into a team capable of grinding out results. But it also highlighted what they were missing.

When Pulisic returned, the difference was immediate. Goals against Lazio and Hellas Verona, sharper movement between the lines, and increased penetration in the final third gave Milan an edge they had momentarily lacked. The team did not merely remain unbeaten — they became more dangerous.