Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

2026 World Cup: FIFA unveils AI technology to enhance VAR decisions

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.
© Mandel NGAN/Getty ImagesFIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Over the years, soccer has adapted to the demands of the modern era and embraced new technologies to improve the game. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was the most significant of these innovations, and now, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AI will also be incorporated.

FIFA and Lenovo have unveiled a series of technological innovations driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that are set to enhance officiating technologies, match analysis capabilities and performance,” FIFA said in a statement published on its official website.

The most notable development involves the semi-automated offside system first introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At that time, there were criticisms regarding how players were represented, with physical characteristics that did not match reality, potentially raising doubts about the accuracy of offside decisions.

AI-enabled 3D player avatars represent a significant development in semi-automated offside technology, FIFA explained. Players participating in the upcoming global showpiece will be digitally scanned to create a precise 3D model. Each scan takes approximately one second and captures highly accurate body-part dimensions, allowing the system to track players reliably during fast or obstructed movements.”

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

The statement added: “In addition, the 3D models will be incorporated into the host broadcast, enabling offside decisions determined by the video assistant referee (VAR) system to be displayed more realistically and in a more engaging way to fans at stadiums and to viewers around the world.”

Advertisement
FIFA reportedly considering rule change to prevent time wasting: Could it apply before the 2026 World Cup?

see also

FIFA reportedly considering rule change to prevent time wasting: Could it apply before the 2026 World Cup?

Other uses of AI during the World Cup

In addition to improving the semi-automated offside system, FIFA will use AI to produce sharper images captured by the referee’s camera. Using AI-powered stabilization software, footage captured from the referee’s camera will be smoothed in real time, reducing motion blur caused by rapid movement,” the statement added.

This will significantly enhance the quality of images recorded from the referees’ perspective and allow these shots to be included more frequently in official match broadcasts, contributing to a more immersive experience for spectators.

National teams also set to benefit from these advances

Finally, the third innovation presented by FIFA president Gianni Infantino involves AI-generated databases created from match analyses, which will be available to all 48 national teams participating in the FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Football AI Pro analyses hundreds of millions of FIFA-owned and -organized football data points to generate validated insights in text, video, graphs and 3D visualizations,” the statement explains. “The interface will support prompts in many languages and will deliver consistent, tournament-wide intelligence based on millions of football data points per game. The new tool can be used before and after matches for match analysis, but not during live play.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi vs. Robert Lewandowski: How their relationship changed over time amid 2020 Ballon d’Or controversy, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Barcelona legacy

Lionel Messi vs. Robert Lewandowski: How their relationship changed over time amid 2020 Ballon d’Or controversy, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Barcelona legacy

When Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski crossed paths on soccer’s biggest stage, it was clear that something more than simple competitive fire was at play.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah’s relentless march toward another World Cup cycle has taken an unexpected turn, one shaped not by Egypt’s own preparations but by developments elsewhere in European soccer.

Inter Miami star signing St. Clair reacts to playing alongside Lionel Messi and 2026 World Cup opportunity

Inter Miami star signing St. Clair reacts to playing alongside Lionel Messi and 2026 World Cup opportunity

One of Inter Miami's star signings, Dayne St. Clair, made his take on now playing alongside Lionel Messi, and his chances to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s defeat vs. Al Qadisiyah with four-word warning

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s defeat vs. Al Qadisiyah with four-word warning

Al Nassr lost to Al Qadisiyah, and Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message following the defeat.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo