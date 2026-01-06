Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s future takes shape ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup: Milan finally sets date for crucial renewal talks

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Christian Pulisic has become impossible to ignore at Milan. Week after week, the American has delivered goals, assists, and decisive moments that have reshaped both the team’s season and the internal conversations about its future. As the Rossoneri push forward in the title race, attention has quietly shifted behind the scenes toward a crucial contractual decision — one that the club believes will define not only Pulisic’s trajectory, but also Milan’s broader sporting identity.

From the moment he arrived, Pulisic has steadily grown into the club’s most reliable attacking weapon. In the current Serie A campaign, he sits joint-top scorer in the league with seven goals, level with Lautaro Martinez, despite playing fewer minutes due to illness and minor physical setbacks.

Beyond raw numbers, his impact has been unmistakable. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Pulisic has repeatedly changed games, most recently rescuing Milan against Torino despite nearly missing the match entirely due to sickness. Inside the club, there is little debate: no player has been more decisive this season. That form has inevitably brought his contract situation back into focus.

The 27-year-old’s existing agreement with AC Milan runs until 2027, with an option that allows the club to extend it through 2028. On paper, this gives the club significant control and eliminates any immediate danger of a free transfer. However, the club’s leadership is keen to avoid repeating painful lessons from the past. Situations involving Mike Maignan, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Hakan Çalhanoglu — where uncertainty lingered too long — still loom large.

In contrast, in the summer, the Red and Blacks sold Theo Hernandez a year before his deal expired to avoid losing him for nothing. This time, the intention is different. Milan wants to reward performance early, strengthen trust, and send a clear signal that excellence will be recognized.

Advertisement

The salary question

At present, Pulisic earns about $4.4 million per year. His camp is understood to be seeking an increase of at least $1.1 million annually, which would bring him closer to Milan’s top earners.

The club’s internal benchmark is Rafael Leao, whose deal reaches roughly $7.7 million per season once performance-related bonuses are triggered. The San Siro outfit is prepared to move Pulisic toward that tier, believing his output justifies it.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Advertisement

The meeting on the horizon

According to Calciomercato, Milan has scheduled a key meeting in the spring to advance renewal talks. Club executives are described as “relatively calm”, believing that Pulisic has shown no indication of wanting to leave.

The plan is to offer the best possible terms, extending his contract through 2029 while retaining an automatic extension clause. In other words, the Italian giants want to lock in their most important player for the long term — without pressure, but with conviction.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic to make shock Premier League return with Manchester United? USMNT teammate Gio Reyna fans transfer flames with nine-word verdict

Christian Pulisic to make shock Premier League return with Manchester United? USMNT teammate Gio Reyna fans transfer flames with nine-word verdict

In recent weeks, speculation has quietly linked him with a possible move back to the Premier League with Manchester United, a storyline that gained new momentum after remarks from one of his closest USMNT teammates, Gio Reyna.

Christian Pulisic leaves Luka Modric behind once again: New numbers show USMNT star dominating Milan’s 2025 Serie A campaign

Christian Pulisic leaves Luka Modric behind once again: New numbers show USMNT star dominating Milan’s 2025 Serie A campaign

Pulisic outperformed every teammate, including experienced veterans such as Luka Modric, in one of Serie A’s most telling attacking categories.

Christian Pulisic sends four-word message after Milan’s first 2026 win despite short cameo in nail-biting Serie A contest against Cagliari

Christian Pulisic sends four-word message after Milan’s first 2026 win despite short cameo in nail-biting Serie A contest against Cagliari

Although Christian Pulisic’s contribution on the pitch was brief, his response afterward quickly caught attention.

Kylian Mbappe injury update: Real Madrid confirm major blow ahead of Spanish Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe injury update: Real Madrid confirm major blow ahead of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid shared bad news regarding Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Spanish Super Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo