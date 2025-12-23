Christian Pulisic loses AC Milan teammate as Champions League winner agrees contract termination

AC Milan are making significant changes to their roster to approach the second half of the season with renewed energy. Among these changes is the departure of a UEFA Champions League winner, who will no longer be a teammate of Christian Pulisic and must find a new club.

“Divock Origi, available as a free agent from January as he’s just signed his contract termination at AC Milan,” reported journalist Fabrizio Romano on his X account. “30-year-old striker was out of AC Milan squad and project since summer 2024.”

The Belgian striker joined the club in the summer of 2022 from Liverpool on a four-year contract. In his first Serie A season, he played 36 matches and scored just two goals, leading the Italian side to loan him to Nottingham Forest.

Origi’s stint in England was also disappointing, as he could not replicate the performances he had during his time at Liverpool, where he won the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League with a scoring average of 0.33 goals per game.

Divock Origi playing for AC Milan in 2023.

Origi’s fall from favor

Several consecutive seasons of poor performance left Divock Origi in an undesirable position. He returned to AC Milan ahead of the 2024-25 season but was not considered part of the main squad, instead being relegated to the reserve team.

As a result, Origi spent the past year and a half without official competition at club level. His last professional match was on April 21, 2024, in a 2-0 Premier League defeat for Nottingham Forest against Everton. His last official goal came on February 7 of that year, when he scored in the FA Cup against Bristol City.

AC Milan move for other strikers

Despite recent issues with their forwards, including Santiago Gimenez’s injury, bringing Divock Origi back was never an option for head coach Massimiliano Allegri. In this scenario, the Italian side have recently advanced negotiations for German striker Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham United.

Another forward could join in the coming days. “AC Milan have agreed personal terms with talented striker Andrej Kostic from Partizan Belgrade,” Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X on Tuesday. “Club-to-club talks well underway to get the deal done under €5m package, add-ons included.”

