AC Milan
Christian Pulisic gets squad boost as AC Milan reportedly secure Premier League signing amid Gimenez injury

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Christian Pulisic has enjoyed a strong first half of the 2025-26 season despite AC Milan’s absence from European competition, with the club pushing toward the top of the Serie A table. As part of their plan to remain competitive, and with Santiago Gimenez’s injury situation requiring attention, the Rossoneri have reportedly secured a signing from the Premier League.

In his return to the Milan dugout, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has turned the club into one of Serie A’s most defensively solid teams, conceding just 13 goals. However, goal production has emerged as a concern, with Pulisic currently the team’s leading scorer while injuries have also sidelined the USMNT star at times, prompting the board to address the attack.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have secured the signing of Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham United for the second half of the 2025–26 season. The German striker will join the Italian side on a six-month loan deal, filling the void left by Gimenez as he continues his recovery.

A starting striker who reached the UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund in 2024, Füllkrug established himself as Germany’s first-choice No. 9. West Ham paid €27 million to sign him for the 2024–25 season, but persistent injuries have prevented him from making a lasting impact in the Premier League.

Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United.

Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United.

Having fallen out of West Ham’s squad in recent matches, Füllkrug was eager for a move to AC Milan, turning down two offers to return to Germany, and now is set to sign his contract on Tuesday. To complete the deal, the Rossoneri will cover his salary but will not pay a loan fee, with the agreement including a non-mandatory purchase option between €13 million and €14 million (approximately $15–16 million).

Not only Axel Disasi: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan offered another Premier League defender ahead of January 2026

Not only Axel Disasi: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan offered another Premier League defender ahead of January 2026

So far in the 2025–26 season, Füllkrug has logged just 413 minutes across nine appearances, averaging fewer than 46 minutes per match, without recording a goal or an assist. With his profile as a true target striker and traditional No. 9, unlike Pulisic, Rafael Leão, or Christopher Nkunku, Allegri has added a type of forward he has historically favored in his systems.

Gimenez to face competition once he returns

Santiago Gimenez has struggled to cement a place in Milan’s starting XI, due both to inconsistent performances and ongoing injury issues. In recent weeks, the Mexican striker has been dealing with ankle discomfort, and ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal against Napoli, Allegri confirmed that Gimenez opted to undergo surgery to address the problem.

Although he has returned to training, the discomfort has persisted, and Gimenez is now facing a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks, with Allegri hoping to “have him back as soon as possible.” With Füllkrug joining the squad as a very different striker profile, the Mexico international will need to focus first on regaining full fitness before competing for minutes with Milan’s latest attacking addition.

