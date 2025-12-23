Trending topics:
Robert Lewandowski’s future in doubt as Barcelona reportedly pursue contract renewal for another striker

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the pre-match warm up.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the pre-match warm up.

Robert Lewandowski has cemented his status as one of Barcelona’s top players, consistently demonstrating his impressive goal-scoring prowess. However, injuries and a dip in form have cast doubt on his long-term future with the club. Meanwhile, Barcelona are focusing on the contract renewal of another forward in the squad, providing hints about their plans for the Polish striker as they look ahead to the summer of 2026.

While the Polish striker’s renewal appears to be stalled and talks are reportedly being postponed until January 2026, Barcelona have accelerated the contract extension of Ferran Torres. According to Jordi Gil of Diario Sport, the club aims to reach an agreement to secure the 25-year-old’s continuity before the end of the 2025–26 season, as he approaches the final year of his contract, turning him into their starter striker.

Having Ferran Torres positioned as the main striker, Lewandowski might have to accept a rotation role and a salary reduction to stay with the team. Despite having several offers from other teams to be a key star, the veteran remains open to accepting Barcelona’s terms to continue with the team, reports Diario Sport. Nonetheless, the team is still exploring several other alternatives for the striker, hinting at the potential departure of the Polish player as a free agent.

Ferran Torres wins the battle of Lewandowski’s pulse at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski entered the 2025–26 season as the clear favorite to be Barcelona’s starting striker. After scoring 27 goals, the Pole secured his position as LaLiga’s second-highest scorer. However, an early injury opened the door for Ferran Torres to step into a more prominent scoring role. Torres not only seized the opportunity but also claimed the starting spot, putting the veteran’s future at the club in question.

Barcelona&#039;s Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski.

Ferran Torres has convinced Hansi Flick to make him Barcelona’s first-choice center forward. With 13 goals in 22 matches, the Spaniard has surprised everyone by outperforming Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 8 goals in 18 games. In addition, the 25-year-old star provides a defensive work rate and pressing ability that perfectly fit the team’s needs. Even so, the veteran’s potential stay at the club as an alternative option appears to be gaining momentum.

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappé’s 21st-century goalscoring record after strike vs. Villarreal

Ansu Fati may return to Barcelona, impacting Lewandowski’s future

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona may be influenced by Ansu Fati‘s imminent return to the team. According to Romain Molina, AS Monaco have opted not to activate the purchase option for the young Spaniard, meaning he will rejoin the Culers after the 2025-26 season. Fati, who has a contract with Barcelona until 2028, could remain with the club due to a lack of interest from other teams, which might affect the possible retention of Lewandowski.

Should Barcelona struggle to find a new team for Ansu Fati, coach Hansi Flick might utilize him as a backup for Ferran Torres. He could focus on regaining his top form through progressive development within the squad, potentially diminishing the need for Lewandowski. Despite this, the veteran striker offers reliability, while Fati’s ongoing physical challenges continue to cast doubt, potentially sparking an internal debate within the club.

