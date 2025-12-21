Not only Axel Disasi: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan offered another Premier League defender ahead of January 2026

Christian Pulisic has emerged as one of the top players in Serie A, spearheading AC Milan‘s offensive efforts. However, the team’s lack of roster depth has hindered its ability to maintain consistent results. Consequently, they are targeting the January transfer market to strengthen their squad by signing a center back. Axel Disasi has been linked to the team, although another defender from a leading Premier League club has also been offered.

According to Antonio Vitiello in Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool’s Joe Gomez has been offered to AC Milan by his representatives. After losing his starting spot, the English defender seems open to leaving the team. Nonetheless, the Reds are reportedly unwilling to let him depart due to a lack of depth at center-back and concerns over their current performance levels.

This is not the first instance of Joe Gomez being linked with AC Milan. In late August 2025, the Rossoneri allegedly reached an agreement for €15 million (around $17.6 million) but ultimately prioritized acquiring David Odogu instead. Valued at the same amount, the Italian side would be open to renewing this offer, a move the Englishman might consider to enhance his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup with England.

Even with the potential arrival of the Englishman, Axel Disasi might still have a significant advantage in joining AC Milan. Without being part of Chelsea’s plans, his arrival could occur through a ‘low-cost’ loan for just six months. Given the financial issues facing the Rossoneri, the French star could be a viable option. However, Joe Gomez is reportedly seen as a ‘long-term’ solution and remains the preferred choice despite Liverpool’s reluctance to let him go.

Not only a defender: AC Milan are reportedly chasing some other adjustments

Throughout the start of the 2025–26 season, AC Milan have shown themselves to be quite short on squad depth, with the defense being one of the priority areas. Nevertheless, they have also struggled significantly in front of goal. With this in mind, the Rossoneri are reportedly close to finalizing the arrival of a center forward and loaning out a young defender from the team, reshaping their squad.

According to Andrea Ramazzotti in La Gazzetta dello Sport, David Odogu has not convinced head coach Massimiliano Allegri. While he is considered a player with great potential, AC Milan are reportedly considering sending him out on loan in January 2026 following the arrival of another defender, such as Joe Gomez or Axel Disasi, so that he can develop and gain playing time. Alongside this move, the Rossoneri have reportedly secured the arrival of a striker on loan.

AC Milan and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the arrival of Niclas Füllkrug. The 32-year-old striker will join on loan for €1.5 million, with a purchase option of €12–13 million. Far from being an undisputed starter, the German would be a clear option off the bench to break down defensive lines in certain matches, reports Andrea Ramazzotti. With this, the team gains a bit more balance, adapting more closely to head coach Massimiliano Allegri’s idea.