Cristiano Ronaldo hit with squad blow as Al Nassr star injured ahead of Saudi Pro League restart

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing his official return to action with the Saudi Pro League restart approaching. However, the Portuguese star has been dealt a setback, as a key Al Nassr player has picked up an injury and will be unavailable for the upcoming fixtures.

Al Nassr are set to return to the pitch against Iraqi side Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday, a match in which Ronaldo is again expected to be rested, as has been the case throughout the competition. With the SPL resuming on Saturday, December 27, against Al Okhood on Matchday 11, the club will be without one of its regular starters in both competitions.

According to Saudi outlet Al Riyadhiah, Mohamed Simakan suffered a hamstring injury during Monday’s training session and is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks. The French defender has been a key presence at center back alongside Iñigo Martínez, leaving head coach Jorge Jesus with decisions to make at the heart of the defense.

Reports indicate that Simakan will begin an intensive rehabilitation program in hopes of returning as quickly as possible. Based on the projected recovery timeline, he is expected to miss Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two clash with Al Zawraa, as well as league matches against Al Okhood, Al Ettifaq, Al Ahli, Al Qadsiah, and Al Hilal.

The defender, who joined Al Nassr on a permanent €45 million transfer in 2025 after a one-year loan spell, has become one of the cornerstones of the squad. Simakan has appeared in 15 matches across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, logging 1,084 minutes and scoring two goals.

Ronaldo eager to continue Al Nassr’s strong run

Following the high-profile additions of João Félix, Barcelona’s Iñigo Martínez, and Kingsley Coman, Al Nassr’s new leadership set out to build a squad capable of competing for the Saudi Pro League title around Ronaldo. So far, the project under Jorge Jesus has raised expectations, with the team enjoying a flawless start to the campaign.

Through nine matches in the 2025–26 SPL season, Al Nassr have won all nine, sitting atop the table with 27 points, being four clear of second-place Al Hilal. Ronaldo’s side not only leads the league in goals scored with 30, averaging more than three per game, but also boasts the league’s best defensive record with just five goals conceded, combining attacking firepower with defensive solidity.