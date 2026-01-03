Trending topics:
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic leaves Luka Modric behind once again: New numbers show USMNT star dominating Milan’s 2025 Serie A campaign

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (L) and Luka Modric (R) of AC Milan.
© Jonathan Moscrop & Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) and Luka Modric (R) of AC Milan.

Some years quietly rewrite the hierarchy inside a dressing room, and then some years expose just how much a player has reshaped a club’s identity. For Christian Pulisic, 2025 was firmly the latter. While headlines often gravitated toward star names, tactical debates, or Milan’s place in the title race, something far more revealing unfolded beneath the surface. By the time the calendar turned, Pulisic had outperformed every teammate, including experienced veterans such as Luka Modric, in one of Serie A’s most telling attacking categories.

At Milan, where expectations are relentless, and history weighs heavily, that kind of dominance is never accidental. When Christian Pulisic arrived in Italy, he was viewed as a talented but uncertain piece — a player with pedigree, yes, but also one carrying questions about consistency and durability. Fast forward to the previous year, and the narrative had completely shifted. Pulisic was no longer just another attacking option; he had become one of the central reference points in the Rossoneri’s attacking structure.

Operating primarily from wide areas but constantly drifting between lines, he brought balance to a side that relied on precision rather than chaos. Goals were part of the package, but his influence extended well beyond finishing. In tight matches, when space vanished and tempo slowed, Pulisic was often the one providing clarity.

Goals draw headlines, but creation defines elite players over time. Throughout 2025, Milan’s attack flowed through Pulisic—whether he started wide, drifted centrally, or arrived late into the box. Opposition coaches adjusted defensive shapes to limit his space. Full-backs doubled up, midfielders tracked his runs, and yet, he found solutions.

AC Milan&#039;s Alexis Saelemakers and Christian Pulisic celebrating a goal

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates with his team-mate Alexis Saelemaekers.

Another Pulisic 2025 achievement that stands out

Now, during the early days of 2026, another important stat has emerged. Christian Pulisic ended 2025 as Milan’s top assist provider, as per Transfermarkt‘s data. Across the calendar year, the American registered eight assists in Serie A, more than any of his teammates. He finished ahead of Rafael Leao (7) and notably ahead of Fikayo Tomori (5).

Assists in the Italian top division are rarely accidental. They are often the result of patience, timing, and tactical awareness — qualities that the Red and Blacks have prized historically. That the 27-year-old forward topped this chart speaks volumes about his evolution.

While Luka Modric brought control and experience to midfield rotations, Pulisic consistently provided the final ball in decisive moments. He did so without dominating possession or demanding the spotlight, instead thriving within Milan’s structured attacking framework.

