Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
brazilian serie a
Comments

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup plan takes shape: Brazil veteran takes up new role at Santos following Gabigol’s arrival

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Neymar (left) and Gabigol (right)
© Getty images & XNeymar (left) and Gabigol (right)

Neymar has never stopped being the emotional axis around which Santos revolves, and as the club looks ahead to 2026, that gravity is only growing stronger. With his future secured and his focus sharpened by the looming World Cup, Santos has dared to dream again—this time by reuniting two of the most emblematic forwards of a generation. The announcement sent shockwaves through Brazilian soccer, reviving memories of flair, goals, and unfinished stories.

At the heart of it all are Neymar and Gabigol, two names inseparable from Santos’ modern identity, now sharing a pitch once more as the club tries to transform nostalgia into competitive momentum. The Peixe confirmed the return of Gabriel Barbosa, widely known as Gabigol, on loan from Cruzeiro until the end of the 2026 season. There is no purchase option attached, but the symbolism of the deal goes far beyond contractual clauses.

The striker’s comeback marks his third spell at Santos, the club where his professional journey began and where his reputation as a ruthless finisher was forged. Across all competitions, Gabigol has already amassed 210 appearances and 84 goals, including a Brazilian Serie A top-scorer crown in 2018.

From Cruzeiro’s perspective, the decision was rooted in pragmatism rather than sentiment. The 29-year-old’s time at the club became increasingly complicated over the past year. Despite contributing 17 goals across 43 appearances, he struggled to maintain a consistent starting role, eventually losing ground to younger, in-form attackers.

Tweet placeholder

A missed penalty in a decisive cup tie, combined with a coaching change and strained relationships, pushed the situation toward a natural conclusion. Allowing the loan eased financial pressure and resolved a sporting impasse, while granting the forward the reset he openly sought.

Advertisement
Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

see also

Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

Nostalgia meets ambition

For Santos supporters, the reunion carries deep emotional weight. Gabigol’s first senior season in 2013 coincided with Neymar’s farewell year before his move to Europe. More than a decade later, the two are reunited at Vila Belmiro—this time as seasoned stars rather than prodigies.

On paper, the pairing instantly becomes one of the most glamorous attacking duos in Brazilian soccer. More importantly, it signals Santos’ intent to move beyond survival and back toward relevance, both domestically and continentally.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

How Neymar can help Gabigol

Thus, Neymar’s role is no longer limited to goals and assists. With his contract extended through December 2026 and his eyes fixed firmly on the World Cup, he has embraced a broader responsibility within the squad. Gabigol’s return places him alongside someone who understands the pressures of expectation, recovery, and reinvention better than almost anyone.

Report: Neymar set to face former Barcelona teammate in Serie A as Brazilian club targets La Liga star

see also

Report: Neymar set to face former Barcelona teammate in Serie A as Brazilian club targets La Liga star

Their connection goes beyond tactics or shared history. The two previously formed the attacking spine of Brazil’s Olympic gold medal-winning team in 2016, and their bond has remained visible ever since. Now, that familiarity becomes a tool—one Santos believes can help the striker rediscover rhythm, confidence, and decisiveness.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Neymar set to face former Barcelona teammate in Serie A as Brazilian club targets La Liga star

Report: Neymar set to face former Barcelona teammate in Serie A as Brazilian club targets La Liga star

A La Liga star could continue his career in Brazilian Serie A, where he would face his former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

Neymar to finally get serious help: Santos closes in on prolific striker seeking redemption after flopping in Europe

With the 2026 World Cup looming large, Santos is moving decisively to surround its icon with the kind of attacking support that can turn stability into ambition.

Neymar’s message is loud and clear for Carlo Ancelotti: Santos star makes huge nine-word 2026 FIFA World Cup vow to Brazil fans

Neymar’s message is loud and clear for Carlo Ancelotti: Santos star makes huge nine-word 2026 FIFA World Cup vow to Brazil fans

The Santos star has delivered a message that blends ambition with accountability, a declaration aimed squarely at the national team coach and millions of supporters watching closely.

Christian Pulisic leaves Luka Modric behind once again: New numbers show USMNT star dominating Milan’s 2025 Serie A campaign

Christian Pulisic leaves Luka Modric behind once again: New numbers show USMNT star dominating Milan’s 2025 Serie A campaign

Pulisic outperformed every teammate, including experienced veterans such as Luka Modric, in one of Serie A’s most telling attacking categories.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo