Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

Messi’s Argentina teammate reportedly agrees to $34 million move from Serie A to Premier League

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi playing for Argentina.
© Daniel JayoLionel Messi playing for Argentina.

Clubs from Europe’s top leagues are working aggressively to complete transfers ahead of the second half of the 2025–26 season. In that context, a teammate of Lionel Messi with Argentina is reportedly preparing to depart Serie A in order to continue his career in the Premier League.

“Taty Castellanos to West Ham… deal agreed for €29 million from Lazio,” reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote on his official X account. “Agreement in place also over a long-term deal for the Argentine striker.”

The move would be one of the most expensive transfers in Europe at the start of the January transfer window, valued at roughly $34 million. With the deal, the Hammers secure much-needed attacking firepower as they attempt to reverse a difficult stretch of form. After Saturday’s 3–0 loss to Wolverhampton, the club sits in the Premier League relegation zone with just 14 points from 20 matches.

West Ham have conceded more goals than any other team in the league through the first 20 games of the season, allowing 41. Their problems do not end there, as they have also struggled offensively, ranking among the six lowest-scoring teams in the competition with just 21 goals.

Argentina striker Valentin Castellanos.

Argentina striker Valentin Castellanos.

To address those issues, the London club has committed to a significant overhaul of its attack. The Hammers allowed Niclas Fullkrug to leave for AC Milan while securing the signings of two forwards. “West Ham sign both Castellanos and Pablo (from Gil Vicente) up front,” Romano added.

Advertisement
Argentina rising star reportedly agrees January move from Inter to secure World Cup spot alongside Messi

see also

Argentina rising star reportedly agrees January move from Inter to secure World Cup spot alongside Messi

Castellanos needs a breakout to reach the World Cup

As is the case for many players moving during the January transfer window, Castellanos’ career decision is closely tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played after the conclusion of the season.

With Lazio, Valentin scored just two goals in 11 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Those numbers are not enough to secure a place with Messi’s Argentina, making a move to the Premier League a potential turning point the 27-year-old forward may need.

The fierce competition Castellanos faces with Argentina

Valentin Castellanos has been part of Lionel Scaloni’s plans in recent years, but his opportunities have been limited due to the competition he faces at center forward, battling two of the world’s top players in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Advertisement

Still, with a 26-man roster for the World Cup, Scaloni may opt to include a third striker. That is where Castellanos could find his opening, though he will need to outperform his rivals to earn that spot.

Argentina’s coach has tested several forwards in recent months. Castellanos made just two appearances in World Cup qualifiers, both as a late substitute and without scoring. Similar situations applied to Valencia’s Lucas Beltran, Palmeiras’ Jose Lopez, and RC Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli. At most, there may be room for only one of them.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez playing for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia clash?

Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez playing for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia clash?

As Santiago Gimenez prepares to watch Milan’s clash with Lazio from the sidelines, the club enters the Stadio Olimpico with a mystery surrounding the striker’s absence.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Lazio in Coppa Italia showdown?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Lazio in Coppa Italia showdown?

Christian Pulisic features heavily in the pre-match conversation, even though he won’t be in the starting XI.

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

Lazio will face AC Milan in the 2025–2026 Coppa Italia round of 16. Fans in the USA can watch every moment, with complete kickoff schedules and broadcast information available here for both television and streaming options.

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup plan takes shape: Brazil veteran takes up new role at Santos following Gabigol’s arrival

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup plan takes shape: Brazil veteran takes up new role at Santos following Gabigol’s arrival

With Neymar's future secured and his focus sharpened by the looming World Cup, Santos has dared to dream again—this time by reuniting two of the most emblematic forwards of a generation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo