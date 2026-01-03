Messi’s Argentina teammate reportedly agrees to $34 million move from Serie A to Premier League

Clubs from Europe’s top leagues are working aggressively to complete transfers ahead of the second half of the 2025–26 season. In that context, a teammate of Lionel Messi with Argentina is reportedly preparing to depart Serie A in order to continue his career in the Premier League.

“Taty Castellanos to West Ham… deal agreed for €29 million from Lazio,” reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote on his official X account. “Agreement in place also over a long-term deal for the Argentine striker.”

The move would be one of the most expensive transfers in Europe at the start of the January transfer window, valued at roughly $34 million. With the deal, the Hammers secure much-needed attacking firepower as they attempt to reverse a difficult stretch of form. After Saturday’s 3–0 loss to Wolverhampton, the club sits in the Premier League relegation zone with just 14 points from 20 matches.

West Ham have conceded more goals than any other team in the league through the first 20 games of the season, allowing 41. Their problems do not end there, as they have also struggled offensively, ranking among the six lowest-scoring teams in the competition with just 21 goals.

Argentina striker Valentin Castellanos.

To address those issues, the London club has committed to a significant overhaul of its attack. The Hammers allowed Niclas Fullkrug to leave for AC Milan while securing the signings of two forwards. “West Ham sign both Castellanos and Pablo (from Gil Vicente) up front,” Romano added.

Castellanos needs a breakout to reach the World Cup

As is the case for many players moving during the January transfer window, Castellanos’ career decision is closely tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played after the conclusion of the season.

With Lazio, Valentin scored just two goals in 11 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Those numbers are not enough to secure a place with Messi’s Argentina, making a move to the Premier League a potential turning point the 27-year-old forward may need.

The fierce competition Castellanos faces with Argentina

Valentin Castellanos has been part of Lionel Scaloni’s plans in recent years, but his opportunities have been limited due to the competition he faces at center forward, battling two of the world’s top players in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Still, with a 26-man roster for the World Cup, Scaloni may opt to include a third striker. That is where Castellanos could find his opening, though he will need to outperform his rivals to earn that spot.

Argentina’s coach has tested several forwards in recent months. Castellanos made just two appearances in World Cup qualifiers, both as a late substitute and without scoring. Similar situations applied to Valencia’s Lucas Beltran, Palmeiras’ Jose Lopez, and RC Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli. At most, there may be room for only one of them.