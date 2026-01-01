Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic causes concern: Serie A legend Fabio Capello sounds alarm on Milan hero with brutally honest seven-word verdict

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts.

Christian Pulisic has become one of the most talked-about figures in Serie A this season, while legendary coach Fabio Capello remains one of the sharpest voices analyzing the Italian title race. As Milan pushes forward in a tightly packed Scudetto battle, Capello has delivered a striking assessment of the Rossoneri’s current balance — one that has little to do with contracts or future negotiations, and everything to do with what happens on the pitch when pressure peaks.

At first glance, Milan’s reliance on Pulisic feels logical. He scores, he decides matches, and he carries responsibility in moments where others hesitate. But the Englishman’s warning suggests something deeper is unfolding beneath the surface — a tactical and psychological pattern that could ultimately shape the title race.

Serie A has rarely been this compact. As the calendar turns, Milan sits just one point behind city rival Inter, with NapoliRoma, and Juventus all within touching distance. In such a landscape, every goal, every lapse in focus, and every tactical decision carries disproportionate weight.

Capello, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, emphasized how the Rossoneri’s situation is unique among the contenders. Without European competition and already eliminated from the domestic cup, the club enjoys a lighter schedule — a double-edged sword that offers both

Fabio Capello offers bold seven-word explanation of how Christian Pulisic can power Milan's Serie A title charge

Fabio Capello offers bold seven-word explanation of how Christian Pulisic can power Milan’s Serie A title charge

What did Capello say about Pulisic?

Midway through his analysis, Capello finally laid out the concern that has sparked debate across Italy: “The Rossoneri are too dependent on Pulisic.” It is a statement that cuts straight to the core of Milan’s season. The American has eight league goals and double figures across all competitions, keeping pace with the league’s elite attackers. Only Inter captain Lautaro Martinez stands narrowly ahead in the Golden Boot race.

Yet the 79-year-old’s argument is not about numbers alone. It is about sustainability. “The American can’t always save his teammates from trouble,” he warned in La Gazzetta dello Sport. When Milan lacks alternatives — particularly during absences or dips from other attacking options — their attacking structure narrows. Opponents adjust. Defenses overload Pulisic’s zones. And suddenly, creativity dries up.

pulisic milan goal

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal that was later disallowed

Christian Pulisic's Milan renewal update: New salary figures emerge as USMNT star's future set to be decided ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal update: New salary figures emerge as USMNT star’s future set to be decided ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Golden Boot ambitions vs. collective reality

Individually, Pulisic’s season is exceptional. Despite minor injury interruptions, he remains one of the most decisive wide attackers in Italy. Capello acknowledged that reality, noting that Pulisic can “play anywhere” and thrives when granted freedom. “He moves well, he has quality and speed, and makes vertical runs,” the Englishman said. “Starting in a central position suits him better. He becomes more dangerous when he’s free to move.”

But the Scudetto is rarely won by one man alone. Inter spread their goals across multiple forwards. Napoli rotates profiles. Juventus leans on youth and physicality. Milan, by contrast, increasingly turns to the same reference point. That imbalance is what concerns Capello most — not because Pulisic is underperforming, but because he may be overburdened.

