Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
bundesliga
Comments

Harry Kane breaks a surprising Arjen Robben record at Bayern Munich, cementing a historic legacy

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich and legend Arjen Robben.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of FC Bayern Munich and legend Arjen Robben.

After arriving in Germany in 2023, Harry Kane quickly established himself as one of Bayern Munich‘s best players. Although he did not win any titles in his first season, he managed to claim the 2023/24 European Golden Boot. Far from diminishing his impact on the team, the Englishman has just won his first professional titles, breaking Arjen Robben’s surprising team record and sowing an already historic legacy.

Harry Kane reached to score 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, notching his 30th goal of the 2025–26 season with Bayern Munich. This milestone brought his total goal contributions to an impressive 100 since joining the club—consisting of 81 goals and 19 assists—in just 78 games. Kane’s achievement surpasses Arjen Robben’s previous record, with the Dutchman requiring 119 matches to reach the same figure, hinting an already historic legacy.

Despite arriving at Bayern Munich at the age of 30, Kane has silenced critics of his signing by demonstrating an impressive immediate impact. After playing 121 matches, the Englishman has scored 115 goals and provided 29 assists. However, the arrival of coach Vincent Kompany has elevated his importance even further, transforming him into a complete player who is crucial in both build-up play and his goal-scoring role.

With his impressive performances, Harry Kane held a huge chance to leave Bayern Munich due to a reported €65 million release clause in January 2026. Although Barcelona and several teams have shown interest in his arrival, the Englishman has decided to rule out any potential departure. With this in mind, he could be chasing a historic legacy with the German side, entering among the all-time scorers.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.

Kane could chase his first-ever Champions League title under Kompany

Unlike previous seasons, Bayern Munich have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the world. Under coach Vincent Kompany, they have imposed themselves with a fully dominant style that proves unpredictable for opponents due to the freedom of movement granted to their players. With this imposing style of play, Harry Kane could be chasing his first Champions League title and even the Ballon d’Or.

Advertisement
Dayot Upamecano’s major salary demand to Bayern Munich revealed amid move hinting his contract renewal

see also

Dayot Upamecano’s major salary demand to Bayern Munich revealed amid move hinting his contract renewal

With his prolific goal-scoring form, Harry Kane is leading the German side toward the Champions League title, keeping them second in the standings. In addition, his outstanding level makes him one of the main contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or alongside Kylian Mbappé. For this reason, the Englishman could be in the midst of the best professional season of his entire career, one that could see him establish himself among the greatest players in the club’s history.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Harry Kane makes a final decision on his future with Bayern Munich amid Barcelona rumors

Report: Harry Kane makes a final decision on his future with Bayern Munich amid Barcelona rumors

Due to his imposing level, Harry Kane’s future has been a very controversial topic, as his reduced release clause has drawn strong interest from Barcelona. In light of this, the Englishman has already reportedly made a final decision regarding his future at Bayern Munich.

Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

The European scoring charts have taken on an unexpected shape in recent weeks, with Christian Pulisic joining names such as Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane in discussions that were once reserved only for the continent’s most reliable finishers.

Kylian Mbappe vs. Erling Haaland, Harry Kane vs. Luka Modric: 2026 FIFA World Cup Groups ranked from toughest to easiest

Kylian Mbappe vs. Erling Haaland, Harry Kane vs. Luka Modric: 2026 FIFA World Cup Groups ranked from toughest to easiest

The draw brings the prospect of Kylian Mbappe facing Erling Haaland and Harry Kane coming up against Luka Modric, early marquee duels that carry both celebrity weight and sporting significance.

USMNT star Weston McKennie speaks on contract future after 200th game with Juventus

USMNT star Weston McKennie speaks on contract future after 200th game with Juventus

After making his 200th appearance for the club, USMNT star Weston McKennie candidly addressed his contract situation at Juventus.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo