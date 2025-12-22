Harry Kane breaks a surprising Arjen Robben record at Bayern Munich, cementing a historic legacy

After arriving in Germany in 2023, Harry Kane quickly established himself as one of Bayern Munich‘s best players. Although he did not win any titles in his first season, he managed to claim the 2023/24 European Golden Boot. Far from diminishing his impact on the team, the Englishman has just won his first professional titles, breaking Arjen Robben’s surprising team record and sowing an already historic legacy.

Harry Kane reached to score 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, notching his 30th goal of the 2025–26 season with Bayern Munich. This milestone brought his total goal contributions to an impressive 100 since joining the club—consisting of 81 goals and 19 assists—in just 78 games. Kane’s achievement surpasses Arjen Robben’s previous record, with the Dutchman requiring 119 matches to reach the same figure, hinting an already historic legacy.

Despite arriving at Bayern Munich at the age of 30, Kane has silenced critics of his signing by demonstrating an impressive immediate impact. After playing 121 matches, the Englishman has scored 115 goals and provided 29 assists. However, the arrival of coach Vincent Kompany has elevated his importance even further, transforming him into a complete player who is crucial in both build-up play and his goal-scoring role.

With his impressive performances, Harry Kane held a huge chance to leave Bayern Munich due to a reported €65 million release clause in January 2026. Although Barcelona and several teams have shown interest in his arrival, the Englishman has decided to rule out any potential departure. With this in mind, he could be chasing a historic legacy with the German side, entering among the all-time scorers.

Kane could chase his first-ever Champions League title under Kompany

Unlike previous seasons, Bayern Munich have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the world. Under coach Vincent Kompany, they have imposed themselves with a fully dominant style that proves unpredictable for opponents due to the freedom of movement granted to their players. With this imposing style of play, Harry Kane could be chasing his first Champions League title and even the Ballon d’Or.

With his prolific goal-scoring form, Harry Kane is leading the German side toward the Champions League title, keeping them second in the standings. In addition, his outstanding level makes him one of the main contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or alongside Kylian Mbappé. For this reason, the Englishman could be in the midst of the best professional season of his entire career, one that could see him establish himself among the greatest players in the club’s history.