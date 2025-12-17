Trending topics:
AC Milan
AC Milan coach Allegri issues concerning injury update on Santiago Giménez as transfer window nears

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Santiago Giménez has become a growing concern in recent weeks for both AC Milan and the Mexico national team amid uncertainty surrounding his fitness and a lack of minutes. With the winter transfer window approaching, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has now delivered a troubling injury update on the Mexican striker.

After making his last appearance on October 28, Giménez addressed his situation on Instagram, explaining that he had stepped away due to “an ankle injury that hasn’t allowed me to be 100% fit.” With Milan set to face Napoli in the Italian Super Cup, questions quickly arose about whether the forward would be available for the Rossoneri.

During his pre-match press conference, Allegri provided clarity on the squad’s status: “(Youssouf) Fofana has recovered and will be available. As for (Rafael) Leão, we’ll see. Giménez, on the other hand, will have surgery tomorrow. He underwent conservative treatment for a while and things were going well, but the issue with his ankle has flared up again.

After a cautious approach that saw Giménez rejoin training in recent weeks, the decision to proceed with surgery has now been made official, with reports from Italy suggesting a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks. “I hope to have him back as soon as possible,” Allegri added when speaking about the Mexican international.

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan lies on the field in the game against Fiorentina.

With Christian Pulisic emerging as the team’s top scorer this season, Milan have struggled to find a consistent option at striker within Allegri’s system, as Leão has also dealt with fitness issues, while Christopher Nkunku has yet to meet expectations. With Giménez sidelined, it remains unclear how Milan will address the position moving forward.

Several rumors surround Milan ahead of transfer window

Currently sitting second in the 2025-26 Serie A standings, Milan have been one of the season’s surprises following Allegri’s return. While Champions League qualification remains the primary objective, a genuine Scudetto push has become realistic, a scenario that may require reinforcement in January.

Dealing with a thin squad (as Milan don’t play in European competitions) and ongoing injury concerns, Allegri addressed the club’s plans for the upcoming window: “We haven’t talked about the transfer market. For now, our goal is to get players back from the injury list, and then in January we’ll see what opportunities come up.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Milan are in advanced talks to sign Niklas Füllkrug from West Ham, with the German striker reportedly favoring a move to Italy over a return to the Bundesliga. As a very different profile compared to Giménez, Nkunku, or Leão, it remains to be seen how such a signing would fit into Allegri’s plans for the second half of the season if the deal is completed.

