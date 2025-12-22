USMNT star Weston McKennie speaks on contract future after 200th game with Juventus

Weston McKennie faces an uncertain future in Europe as his current contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. After reaching the 200-appearance mark with the Italian giants, the USMNT star addressed his future with the Vecchia Signora for the first time.

After joining Juventus from Schalke 04 on loan in 2020 before completing a permanent €22 million (around $25M) move in 2021, McKennie has come a long way in establishing himself in Italian football. Following a loan spell at Leeds United during the 2023–24 season, the midfielder returned to Turin, reclaimed his place in the squad, and signed a two-year contract extension.

With that deal now approaching its final year, McKennie spoke to reporters at an event hosted by his charity, McKennie’s Magical Youth Mission, reflecting on his time at the club: “I was talking about it with my dad before, and I said, ‘My goodness, I’ve been here for almost six years.’ Turin is a huge part of my life, so I want to do everything I can for the people here.

The USMNT star was honored with a commemorative jersey recognizing his 200 appearances during Juventus’ match against AS Roma last Saturday. “It was a huge moment for me, for my family, and for the people in America. For everyone, but especially for me: I’m very happy to have reached this milestone. It’s difficult to be here and make 200 appearances, but I did it, and hopefully there will be another hundred,” he stated.

During the second half of the 2024-25 season, McKennie re-established himself as a regular starter for Juventus, and under the arrival of head coach Luciano Spalletti, he has become one of the team’s cornerstones. “I hope to stay at Juventus. But I leave everything in my agent’s hands,” the midfielder concluded, clarifying his intention to continue not only in Europe, but specifically in Turin.

Juventus and a rebuilding process under Spalletti

Juventus, who appointed Luciano Spalletti ahead of the campaign, endured a slow start to the 2025-26 season, dropping points through multiple draws while balancing Serie A and Champions League commitments and remaining off the pace in both competitions. Over the past month, however, the Turin side has found momentum, winning six of its last seven matches across all competitions.

Asked about the team’s recent form, McKennie pointed to Spalletti’s influence: “It was a difficult time before, but now we’ve rediscovered our identity. The coach, who is a great coach, knows how to play football and how to train players. I really like him, and we hope to finish the year strong against Pisa by taking another three points.“

The USMNT midfielder also shared insight into Spalletti’s methodology. “He pays attention to the little things, the things that not everyone normally pays much attention to. He also talks to the players individually; he’s a good coach, even in terms of his relationship with each player. In training, he always says you have to make sacrifices for the team and your teammates, and even to score goals. He says it’s better to provide an assist because that way you’ll smile twice instead of just once,” he added.