Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic at center of drama: USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino fires back at Milan after star’s injury storm with six-word swipe

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

The ongoing tug-of-war between club and country, involving Christian PulisicMauricio Pochettino, and Milan, seems never to end. The United States men’s national team boss found himself at the heart of controversy after Milan accused him of needlessly risking their star player during last month’s friendlies. Now, after weeks of criticism and speculation, Pochettino has spoken — and his response included a sharp, six-word message aimed directly at the Italian side.

The situation began when Pulisic picked up a hamstring injury during the U.S. national team’s friendly against Australia in October. The match, meant to be a low-stakes encounter, turned into a nightmare for the Rossoneri, who were left fuming at the decision to start a player they believed was not at full fitness. The forward had been managing an ankle problem for weeks, and while he had been cleared for international duty, his condition raised serious doubts among the club’s medical staff.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica suggested that Milan’s executives were “deeply irritated” with how the U.S. handled the player’s workload, accusing Pochettino of ignoring medical warnings. But the coach has now defended both his medical team and his intentions.

What did Pochettino say about Pulisic?

Speaking to reporters ahead of the USA’s latest fixtures, Pochettino clarified why Pulisic had been left out of the national team squad for the upcoming games against Paraguay and Uruguay — and it was during this explanation that he delivered his now-famous six-word swipe at Milan. “I didn’t call him up to give him a chance to recover 100% and be ready to play. It’s a matter of common sense. We never put players at risk,” Pochettino said.

Tweet placeholder

The 53-year-old went on to explain that his decision to play Pulisic against Australia was based on thorough evaluations from his medical team and on the player’s own feedback. “He played against Australia because he felt really good and because all the assessments of our doctors and medical staff were correct, and the player agreed with us,” he continued. “He didn’t play the first match against Ecuador because he arrived with a problem he had with his club in Italy. That’s why.”

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic’s status for Serie A clash vs. Parma revealed: Massimiliano Allegri offers candid nine-word update after USMNT decision

see also

Christian Pulisic’s status for Serie A clash vs. Parma revealed: Massimiliano Allegri offers candid nine-word update after USMNT decision

His insistence on medical transparency did little to cool tensions, though. Milan’s medical staff reportedly believes the match against Australia — which the U.S. played as part of their World Cup preparations — was unnecessary. They maintain that the 27-year-old should have been rested entirely, given the non-competitive nature of the fixtures and the player’s heavy workload at the club.

Club frustrations boil over

From Milan’s perspective, the situation was avoidable. Pulisic had already shown signs of fatigue during the early part of the season, and though he was in brilliant form — six goals and two assists in Serie A — the club felt he was being overused both domestically and internationally. His latest setback, expected to sideline him for three to four weeks, came at a time when Milan were preparing for a crucial stretch of fixtures.

pulisic usmnt injury

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

Advertisement

Pochettino, however, was unshaken. He argued that Milan and other clubs — including Crystal Palace, who voiced similar frustrations after Chris Richards picked up an injury — had no grounds to complain. “They have no right to complain. We are the first to worry about the player,” he said firmly. “We are always in contact with the clubs. We’ve never played a player with any doubts. Never. Never.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s status for Milan’s Serie A clash vs. Parma revealed: Massimiliano Allegri offers candid nine-word update after USMNT decision

Christian Pulisic’s status for Milan’s Serie A clash vs. Parma revealed: Massimiliano Allegri offers candid nine-word update after USMNT decision

Massimiliano Allegri has provided an important update on Christian Pulisic’s recovery ahead of Milan’s Serie A clash with Parma, keeping fans guessing about whether the American star will start at the Stadio Enzo Tardini.

Huge reinforcement on way for Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric? How Milan could land Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in January, all thanks to Santiago Gimenez

Huge reinforcement on way for Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric? How Milan could land Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in January, all thanks to Santiago Gimenez

With the team’s attacking options running thin and Santiago Gimenez’s struggles continuing, whispers have begun to circulate around a potential game-changing reinforcement in Robert Lewandowski — one that could alter the balance of power in Serie A.

Relief for Massimiliano Allegri: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Christian Pulisic out of November friendlies, but Milan star’s surprise replacement shakes up USMNT squad

Relief for Massimiliano Allegri: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Christian Pulisic out of November friendlies, but Milan star’s surprise replacement shakes up USMNT squad

While the Rossoneri prepare to welcome their key winger back into the lineup, Mauricio Pochettino has made a surprise move on the other side of the Atlantic, recalling a player many thought was out of his plans entirely.

Yamal in the spotlight again: Spain coach De la Fuente and Barcelona president Laporta differ on the young star

Yamal in the spotlight again: Spain coach De la Fuente and Barcelona president Laporta differ on the young star

Spain national team coach Luis De la Fuente and Barcelona president Joan Laporta shared contrasting opinions on Lamine Yamal.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo