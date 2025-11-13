Andres Iniesta delivers surprising take on Barcelona star Pedri amid his standout performances

Although Barcelona have experienced several years of problems that have limited their impact, they have gradually managed to build a competitive sports project. With Xavi Hernandez as coach, the Culers bet on young players who now lead coach Hansi Flick’s team as stars, with Pedri Gonzalez being one of the most outstanding. Impressed by his impressive form, the legendary Andres Iniesta decided to send a message to the young player, even offering him some advice.

“I like Pedri. He’s an extraordinary soccer player. I love him because he has a history of hard work and overcoming adversity. And above all, he has his own story,” Andres Iniesta said, via Barcelona’s magazine. Moreover, the Spaniard legend decided to send some advice for the young star: “Avoiding, of course, any kind of comparison. Pedri doesn’t have to be me… being yourself is the most valuable thing for anyone…He invents passes that no one has seen before.”

Since joining Barcelona in 2020, Pedri has revealed that one of his greatest idols and role models is Andrés Iniesta. Consequently, his style of play often draws comparisons to the club legend as he does not only contribute offensivelywith goals and playmaking from deep positions, but also is adapted to the central midfield role, becoming a key player under Hansi Flick as the most complete player in the Culers’ roster.

Upon learning that he was Pedri’s biggest idol, Andrés Iniesta spoke about how this made him feel, mentioning his own childhood heroes. “It makes me proud that he said I was his childhood idol. That he watched me play. A reference point. Who wouldn’t like to hear something like that? When I was little, I also had idols who inspired me to try to be a little better at soccer every day. Mine, as I’m sure you all know, were Guardiola and Laudrup,” he said, via Barcelona’s magazine.

Pedri has emerged as a true cornerstone at Barcelona

Despite being only 22 years old, Pedri has established himself as one of the best players in the world, with Hansi Flick being the coach who elevated his impact to another level. After earning the trust of then-coach Ronald Koeman, the player emerged as a lethal attacking midfielder, contributing greatly in terms of creativity and goalscoring, which was further enhanced by coach Xavi Hernandez. However, it was Flick who took him to the next level.

By transitioning from an attacking midfielder to a central midfielder at the base of play, Pedri has become Barcelona’s most complete player. In addition to his vision and lethal passing, the Spaniard has added defensive commitment, becoming a key player alongside Frenkie de Jong in balancing the entire midfield. Furthermore, he has maintained his impressive scoring rate, securing his position as an undisputed starter at the club alongside Lamine Yamal.

With a contract extending until 2030, Pedri aspires to become a legend at Barcelona and write his own story. In the absence of players like Xavi Hernandez, he combines his on-field impact with Iniesta’s remarkable offensive skills, evolving into a truly revolutionary player. For this reason, the young star aims to craft a lasting legacy by leading the team to multiple trophies and helping The Culers capture the Champions League title once more.