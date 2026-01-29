Christian Pulisic and Milan face potential tough blow as Luka Modric could be set for emotional transfer after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic is enjoying a defining stretch of his career, thriving alongside elite experience and leadership, while Luka Modric continues to defy time with performances that shape matches and seasons. Yet behind the stability of the present, uncertainty quietly looms. There is growing discussion around a possible emotional decision that could reshape not just a dressing room, but the identity of a team built on balance, control, and leadership.

What seems clear is that this is not about urgency, nor decline. Instead, it is about timing, legacy, and what comes after one final global stage. Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Luka Modric has become one of the undisputed leaders of the club, assuming responsibility almost immediately after arriving. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Croatian midfielder remains central to everything Milan does, even when his influence is subtle rather than spectacular.

On the pitch, the numbers underline his importance. He has played the third-most minutes in the league (1,754) and ranks among the most-used players across all competitions. Out of 26 matches, he has only failed to complete a full ninety minutes twice.

Observers consistently note that there is a clear difference between the team with Modric and the team without him. The 40-year-old’s positional intelligence, timing, and work rate without the ball are essential to maintaining balance—qualities that directly benefit attacking players like Christian Pulisic, who thrives when structure and tempo are controlled behind him.

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

Modric’s contract with the Rossoneri expires shortly after the 2026 World Cup, with an option for an additional year that rests largely in his own hands. While the club technically holds a pathway to extend the deal, the final decision will belong almost entirely to the player.

What lies ahead for Modric?

The Croatian veteran is believed to want to evaluate multiple factors before deciding—his physical condition, the competitiveness of the project, family considerations, and the outcome of the World Cup itself. This mirrors the path taken by other veterans who prioritized personal clarity over rushed commitments.

According to Pietro Balzano Prota of MilanVibes, Dinamo Zagreb has begun exploratory discussions to understand whether a return could be possible once Modric’s current deal expires. Importantly, these contacts are not negotiations. They are described as a “survey”—a way to gauge interest rather than force a decision. The emotional pull is obvious: a return home to finish a legendary career after one final World Cup carries symbolism that few players ever experience.

“Dinamo Zagreb has begun to test the waters about a return,” the report explains, noting that the experienced midfielder would only consider such a move if he feels ready to slow down.

What it would mean for Pulisic

For Christian Pulisic, Modric’s potential departure would represent a significant shift. The Croatian’s presence provides leadership, calm, and tactical clarity, allowing attacking players to focus on expression rather than damage control. Losing that influence would force the club to rethink its structure and recruitment strategy.

The management is already preparing contingencies. Names like Leon Goretzka and Mateo Kovacic have been internally discussed, while other midfielders could also move on next season. The idea is simple: be ready for every scenario.

