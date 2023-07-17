A record-breaking Brazilian teenager will join Chelsea for its upcoming tour of the United States. However, do not expect this 18-year-old to set Stamford Bridge alight in Mauricio Pochettino’s first season. The expectation is for the winger to go back out on loan this upcoming season to continue his development.

The player is young Santos star Angelo Gabriel. He made headlines at the age of 15 when he made his debut with Santos at the Maracana against Fluminense. He was the youngest player in the history of the Brazil national championship when he made his senior debut. Only one player represented Santos at a younger age. That early start allowed Angelo Gabriel to already amass over 100 appearances in his time with Santos. He is also the youngest goal-scorer ever in the Copa Libertadores.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is spending $16.85 million to acquire the Brazilian U-20 international. It is Chelsea’s third arrival of the summer that the club had to pay for. Angelo joins Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. Both of those should feature for Chelsea in the upcoming season. Yet, all three of these new arrivals are forwards.

Brazilian teenager on Chelsea summer tour

The Blues would like some competition up top after a dismal goal-scoring display a season ago. Chelsea’s 38 goals was fifth from bottom in the entire Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign. It sent Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount away this summer, which does open the door for someone to step in at the front of Chelsea’s formation.

Angelo may feature in that spot during Chelsea’s slew of friendlies in the United States this summer. With games against Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund, there are plenty of chances for Mauricio Pochettino to experiment with different players. Angelo will be in Chelsea’s extended squad for these games.

However, barring a masterclass in the United States, Angelo will go out on loan next season. One potential option is Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly purchased Strasbourg. In doing so, he turned the French club into a feeder for Chelsea where its players can develop in a strong competition. If Angelo does go on loan to Strasbourg, he would learn under head coach Patrick Vieira.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images