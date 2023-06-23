Chelsea’s American ownership purchased another European soccer club to add to their portfolio. BlueCo, the consortium led by Todd Boehly, agreed to buy French club RC Strasbourg on Thursday. Strasbourg officially announced the move on the club’s website. It did not release the financial aspects of the deal. Yet, reports indicate a fee of around $82 million.

BlueCo made an official statement on the purchase, claiming that they will back the club. “It is an honor for us to be part of this historic club,” read the statement. “We are committed to preserving the heritage of Racing and are focused on working closely with Marc [Keller] and his management team to continue the excellent work they have been doing.”

“This strategic investment would further our presence in European football, alongside our ownership of Chelsea. We believe it would create huge opportunities to share knowledge and expertise.”

Fan groups furious with Strasbourg sale to Boehly group

The deal, however, has not gone down well with a group of Strasbourg ultras. Groups of French fans took to social media to post signs against the sale of the club to the American group. Some supporters even created a banner that read ‘Boehly not welcome’ in red paint.

Boehly and his Chelsea co-owners have come under fire in the months since they overtook the Blues. Team ownership spent nearly $600 million on a plethora of new players at the Premier League club during the 2022/23 season. Nevertheless, many of these moves have not yet panned out. Chelsea finished a demoralizing 12th in the table during the most recent campaign.

Following Manchester City’s footsteps

The consortium is attempting to replicate Manchester City’s model of multi-club ownership. City Football Group currently owns a dozen soccer clubs around the globe. Strasbourg is just the second soccer team Boehly’s investment team purchased. However, he does hold minority ownership in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers franchises.

Strasbourg finished 15th in the Ligue 1 standings last season, missing the relegation zone by five points. The French club has made the top half of the table just once over the last six seasons.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PanoramiC