Manchester United is reportedly confident about striking a deal with Chelsea for Mason Mount.

Much like most of his teammates, the English midfielder endured a tough 2022/23 season in west London. However, the Red Devils are hoping to revive his career in Manchester.

The Guardian claims that the two Premier League rivals are negotiating for Mount’s transfer.

The player joined the Blues at six, but is set to enter his final year under contract with the club. Mount signed a long-term contract in 2019 worth around $93,000 per week. Nevertheless, the deal will expire following the 2023/24 campaign.

Mount has reportedly rejected massive pay raise at Chelsea

Chelsea seemingly do not want to let the midfielder leave the team and have offered him a series of fresh contracts.

The aforementioned news source even reports that the Blues even offered the midfielder a $250,000 weekly wage structure. Mount has rejected the chance to extend his stay with the club.

United has supposedly agreed to a potential contract with the Chelsea midfielder. The Red Devils now only have to negotiate a transfer fee to secure Mount this summer. This could take some time though, as the two sides are millions away from meeting on a price.

Blues asking for hefty fee to sell midfielder

Chelsea reportedly want at least $87 million for their midfielder. Meanwhile, United is hoping to grab Mount for significantly less money.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils expect to pay between $60 and 75 million. United are not, however, the only team to be interested in signing Mount this summer. In recent weeks, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the midfielder.

While Chelsea may not want Mount to leave, the potential sale of the attacker would help ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

The Blues spent nearly $600 million during the 2022/23 campaign and will need to raise some funds this summer. Money earned by selling a former academy prospect counts as a pure profit to Premier League clubs.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus