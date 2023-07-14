Christian Pulisic was officially introduced as a new AC Milan player on Thursday. The United States men’s national team star moved to the Italian giants from Chelsea for a fee in the region of $24 million. He will wear the number 11 shirt at his new club, previously worn by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 24-year-old attacker will now get a fresh start after a disappointing spell with the Blues. Pulisic admitted during a press conference on Thursday that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join Milan.

“When you have interest from a club like Milan, immediately you have to think about it and you want to go to a club like this because there is so much history,” proclaimed Pulisic.

“I felt like they wanted me and this is a good feeling. When they speak to you and say ‘this is where we see you fitting in with this team. This is how we want you to play. And we would like you to become an AC Milan player,’ it’s something that makes you feel good as a player and it’s also a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Christian Pulisic hoped for more chances while at Chelsea

Along with the high praise for his new club, Pulisic also admitted that he wished he would have received more chances at Chelsea.

“I haven’t gotten the opportunities I’ve wanted in recent years and haven’t reached the level that I want to be at, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that,” said Pulisic.

“Of course there are definitely times where I wish I could’ve gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy. But yeah, for whatever reason, that’s not the case. And like I said, I’m just so excited for this new challenge and I’m definitely ready and up for it.”

Milan to play preseason games in U.S. this summer

Despite signing with the Serie A side, Pulisic will spend some of his summer in the United States. Milan is set for three preseason matches Stateside in July and August. The Rossoneri begin their summer friendly fixture list with a matchup against fellow Italian club Lumezzane on July 20th. However, they will then travel to Los Angeles to play Real Madrid three days later. Milan finish their U.S. tour with games against Juventus and Barcelona before heading back to Italy.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto