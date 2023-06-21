Arsenal seems to have made its first signing of the summer. Despite West Ham’s Declan Rice being the top target of the club, the Gunners have first reached an agreement with rivals Chelsea for Kai Havertz. The deal should go through soon for a total package of about $82 million.

The Athletic is reporting that the German will soon switch clubs after the Premier League teams agreed to the fee. Part of this massive transfer fee will include add-ons in the region of $6 million. Arsenal had been negotiating with Chelsea on a fee for around a week. The Gunners hoped to strike a deal for closer to $65 million. The Blues, on the other hand, wanted more than $90 million for Havertz. However, a deal was struck after both sides compromised on the agreement.

Havertz leaves for Arsenal after three-year Chelsea stint

The versatile German attacker arrived at Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for up to $113 million. Havertz, however, didn’t exactly live up to his hefty price tag in the three seasons in west London. Predominantly used as a center forward with the club, Havertz’s best-scoring Premier League season was just eight goals. Nevertheless, a change of scenery is probably the best thing for the player.

Still just 24, Havertz can potentially improve under manager Mikel Arteta. The Spanish coach has shown that he can get the best out of young talent. The German sputtered during his time at Stamford Bridge. Regardless, Arsenal can be a good fit for him.

Arteta appreciates forward’s versatility

Historically speaking, Havertz has played more in midfield than he has up front. The German can function in the Granit Xhaka role for the Gunners. Xhaka is almost certain to leave Arsenal after seven years with the club. Arteta has deployed Xhaka in a more advanced attacking midfield role, a spot where Havertz can play.

Along with the left side of midfield, Havertz can play out on either flank and as a center forward. This versatility is something that Arteta likes. Although the aforementioned transfer fee is high, the Arsenal boss could see it as essentially buying multiple players in one package.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus