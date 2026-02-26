Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Carlo Ancelotti makes key call on Neymar ahead of March friendlies as Brazil boss sets deadline for final 2026 FIFA World Cup decision

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Neymar Jr and Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti.
© Pedro Vilela/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr and Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar once again find their names intertwined at a decisive crossroads for the Brazil national team. As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup accelerates, speculation has intensified over whether the Selecao’s all-time leading scorer will return to the international stage this March.

For the Brazilian public, Neymar remains the emotional centerpiece of the national team. For Ancelotti, however, sentiment does not outweigh structure. The Italian coach is shaping a squad not just for friendlies, but for a global tournament where physical condition, tactical clarity, and squad balance will determine everything.

Brazil is scheduled to travel to the United States for two high-profile friendlies against France and Croatia. The matches, set for Boston and Orlando, represent the final experimental window before the definitive World Cup list is finalized.

According to ESPN Brasil, Neymar was never part of the original blueprint for these fixtures. The early elimination of Santos from the Campeonato Paulista — a disappointing result against Novorizontino — did not alter that stance. Instead, it reinforced an already cautious roadmap.

Neymar may be back from injury.

Neymar playing for Santos.

In the middle of the mounting speculation, the key decision has emerged: Carlo Ancelotti is not planning to call Neymar up for the March friendlies. This is not a rejection; it’s a postponement. The coaching staff views March not as a ceremonial return for the No. 10, but as a laboratory for unresolved tactical questions.

Advertisement

Calculated delay, not closed door?

Ancelotti’s technical team believes they already understand what Neymar offers. Integration is not the issue; fitness is. Reports from ESPN Brasil indicate that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) continues to monitor Neymar’s progress closely following his long injury layoff.

The expectation had been for the forward to regain rhythm gradually at club level before re-entering international contention. The Italian manager has maintained a transparent condition for any recall: elite physical readiness. The ultimate evaluation will not occur in March; it will come in May.

That month has been set internally as the decisive checkpoint. By then, Ancelotti will determine whether Neymar is physically and technically prepared to compete at the level required for the World Cup. If he is, the door remains wide open. If not, he risks missing what would be his fourth World Cup appearance after 2014, 2018, and 2022. In essence, March belongs to assessment; May belongs to Neymar.

Advertisement
paqueta neymar

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with his teammate Lucas Paqueta .

Tactical priorities beyond the star

While public discourse remains fixed on Neymar, Ancelotti’s focus extends elsewhere. The staff is addressing structural uncertainties within the squad. Key questions remain in multiple departments: both full-back positions, depth behind central defenders Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes, cover for Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, and the overall attacking balance.

The March friendlies are designed to clarify these doubts. The coaching commission believes this window is better used to evaluate fringe profiles rather than reintegrate a player whose qualities are already well established. Neymar’s soccer identity is not under debate. His physical durability is.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

As one internal assessment suggests, there is no urgency to “see how he fits.” The only variable is whether he can sustain the physical demands of modern international soccer.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and […]

Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Neymar remains one of the most iconic figures in modern soccer, and Carlo Ancelotti is tasked with managing expectations around the Brazil squad as the 2026 World Cup approaches. Yet, with the tournament edging closer, concerns are mounting that one of the nation’s most celebrated talents may not be in the condition required to make […]

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes backed as Santos boss makes strong plea to Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes backed as Santos boss makes strong plea to Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti

l dream and the national team prepares for a new era under a high-profile coach. At club level, Neymar’s return has been met with excitement, curiosity, and cautious optimism, while the countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues to shape every decision in his recovery journey.

Álvaro Arbeloa leaves spicy comment about Real Madrid’s next Champions League rivals

Álvaro Arbeloa leaves spicy comment about Real Madrid’s next Champions League rivals

Álvaro Arbeloa left a spicy comment about Real Madrid's next rival in the Champions League drawing.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo