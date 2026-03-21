Carlo Ancelotti loses Alisson before FIFA break: Who could replace him as Brazil’s goalkeeper?

Carlo Ancelotti continues his preparation for a new challenge. As Brazil’s manager, the only expectation is for the country to win the World Cup soon. With friendly matches ahead, he will not have his starting goalkeeper available because Alisson got injured.

The Brazilian Confederation confirmed the news, stating that his absence forced the player to withdraw from participation. This comes at an unideal time, as Brazil has the final window of matches next week.

Alisson being out of the list opened the door for a new call-up. The decision made by the Italian manager was to give his place to Hugo Souza. With Liverpool’s player injury still unknown, the Corinthians goalkeeper joins the team. The spot in the lineup could go to Bento (Al-Nassr) or Ederson (Fenerbahçe).

Brazil’s friendlies

Teams are ahead of a great opportunity to see players that may be on the biggest stage in a few months. There should be some more friendliesapproaching the World Cup, but those may already have the squads set.

Ancelotti replaced Alisson in Brazil with Souza (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

The next step for the Brazilians should be very important as they are seeing another huge team like France in a match coming next Thursday, March 26, in Boston, where Gillette Stadium is located.

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Days later Brazil should have one more test against Croatia on Tuesday, March 31, in Orlando, with Camping World Stadium as the place where fans can enjoy some of the best players in the world.

Liverpool’s side of the injury

While Brazil may be affected by Alisson’s injury, the most interested one can be Liverpool. The English club looks at this situation with some worries as the goalkeeper just returned from an injury that kept him out of the first leg against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

There isn’t any clarity as to when Alisson can be available again for manager Arne Slot, as he missed the trip to Brighton. The important thing comes right after the international break for some teams. Liverpool has Manchester City in the FA Cup as their next challenge before seeing PSG.

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