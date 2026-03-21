Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Brazil
Comments

Carlo Ancelotti loses Alisson before FIFA break: Who could replace him as Brazil’s goalkeeper?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Alisson won't play this weekend with his club for an injury
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesAlisson won't play this weekend with his club for an injury

Carlo Ancelotti continues his preparation for a new challenge. As Brazil’s manager, the only expectation is for the country to win the World Cup soon. With friendly matches ahead, he will not have his starting goalkeeper available because Alisson got injured.

The Brazilian Confederation confirmed the news, stating that his absence forced the player to withdraw from participation. This comes at an unideal time, as Brazil has the final window of matches next week.

Alisson being out of the list opened the door for a new call-up. The decision made by the Italian manager was to give his place to Hugo Souza. With Liverpool’s player injury still unknown, the Corinthians goalkeeper joins the team. The spot in the lineup could go to Bento (Al-Nassr) or Ederson (Fenerbahçe).

Brazil’s friendlies

Teams are ahead of a great opportunity to see players that may be on the biggest stage in a few months. There should be some more friendliesapproaching the World Cup, but those may already have the squads set.

Ancelotti replaced Alisson in Brazil with Souza (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Ancelotti replaced Alisson in Brazil with Souza (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

The next step for the Brazilians should be very important as they are seeing another huge team like France in a match coming next Thursday, March 26, in Boston, where Gillette Stadium is located.

Advertisement
Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

see also

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

Days later Brazil should have one more test against Croatia on Tuesday, March 31, in Orlando, with Camping World Stadium as the place where fans can enjoy some of the best players in the world.

Liverpool’s side of the injury

While Brazil may be affected by Alisson’s injury, the most interested one can be Liverpool. The English club looks at this situation with some worries as the goalkeeper just returned from an injury that kept him out of the first leg against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

There isn’t any clarity as to when Alisson can be available again for manager Arne Slot, as he missed the trip to Brighton. The important thing comes right after the international break for some teams. Liverpool has Manchester City in the FA Cup as their next challenge before seeing PSG.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar out vs Cruzeiro: Key study shows why Santos’ bold move could shape his 2026 World Cup chances with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Neymar out vs Cruzeiro: Key study shows why Santos’ bold move could shape his 2026 World Cup chances with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Neymar's availability has gained extra significance as Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti monitors his fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

After Carlo Ancelotti excluded him from the March list, Raphinha backed Neymar to be part of Brazil's squad in the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar’s agent warns Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘Ancelotti will not make this mistake’

Neymar’s agent warns Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘Ancelotti will not make this mistake’

After Carlo Ancelotti left Neymar out of Brazil’s squad for the March FIFA international break, the forward’s agent addressed the situation with an eye toward the World Cup.

Rodrigo De Paul among three absentees in Inter Miami’s final session before NYCFC clash

Rodrigo De Paul among three absentees in Inter Miami’s final session before NYCFC clash

Inter Miami are preparing to face New York City FC in Major League Soccer, and Rodrigo De Paul was absent from the team’s final training session ahead of the match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo