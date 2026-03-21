Neymar out vs Cruzeiro: Key study shows why Santos’ bold move could shape his 2026 World Cup chances with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Santos faces a critical Brazilian Serie A clash against Cruzeiro, and all eyes were on Neymar and his role in the match. His availability has gained extra significance as Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti monitors his fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar, who recently returned to Santos following knee surgery in December 2025, has been struggling with consistency and injuries, making his availability a key talking point ahead of Brazil’s pre-World Cup friendlies. Although the Peixe is grappling with inconsistency this season, and Cruzeiro is yet to secure its first win, Neymar remains central to the club’s ambitions.

His presence on the pitch has been limited, but when fit, he has shown flashes of brilliance, scoring three goals in three league appearances so far. Yet, for the game against Cruzeiro, he will not play the full 90 minutes, as coach Cuca has chosen to manage his workload carefully.

Cuca confirmed Neymar’s absence, citing workload management as the reason. “I had a separate conversation with Neymar, and I can tell you now that he will be out of Sunday’s game because he played two matches and cannot play a third in seven days due to workload management. According to our physiology team, the chance of injury is very high, and we cannot take that risk,” the coach said.

This decision comes amid mounting pressure for the 34-year-old to showcase his fitness to Ancelotti, who is preparing Brazil for friendlies against France and Croatia at the end of March. The forward’s ongoing recovery from an ACL injury in October 2023, coupled with intermittent match fitness, has made him a risk in consecutive matches. While some fans were hoping to see Neymar in action, his cautious management is aimed at sustaining him for both Santos and the national team.

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Why Santos’ decision makes sense

Research highlights the risks of congested schedules. According to a 2022 study in Frontiers in Physiology, soccer players are 2.5 times more likely to sustain injuries when playing matches within 72 hours of each other, reinforcing the manager’s cautious approach. This includes muscle strains, ligament injuries, and other overuse problems. The underlying reason is simple: the human body needs time to recover from physical exertion.

After a high-intensity match, muscles, tendons, and joints are fatigued, and micro-damages need repair. If players return to full competition too quickly, they don’t have enough time to rebuild strength and resilience, making injuries much more likely. Neymar’s ongoing fitness challenges and history of injuries, including an ACL tear in 2023, further justify the load management strategy.

Neymar of Santos reacts during the Brasileirao 2025.

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What Neymar needs to do to prove he is 2026 World Cup-worthy

Neymar’s absence from Santos mirrors his omission from Brazil’s March friendlies, which are the last preparation games before Ancelotti finalizes his World Cup squad on May 18. The 34-year-old forward, the Selecao’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, expressed his disappointment candidly.

“I’m upset and sad for not being picked by Ancelotti for the two friendlies. But my focus remains, day after day, training after training, match after match. We will reach our goal, there’s still the final squad,” he said.

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Ancelotti has emphasized the importance of physical readiness over technical ability. The Italian manager remarked, “Neymar is not at 100 percent, and therefore he is not on the list. If he can be at 100 percent physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities, and maintaining good physical condition.”

The pre-World Cup friendlies will provide a platform for emerging talents such as Endrick, Igor Thiago, and Rayan, while veterans like Marquinhos, Vinicius, and Casemiro provide leadership. For Neymar, the challenge is clear: he must prove his fitness and form in the limited time left to earn a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.