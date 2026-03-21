Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League Golden Boot rival Ivan Toney learns England friendlies fate with 2026 World Cup at stake

The race for goals continues to intensify as Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney dominate headlines, not only for their scoring exploits but also for what lies ahead on the international stage. With both forwards thriving at the club level, attention has now shifted toward how their form translates into opportunities with the national team, especially as the road to the 2026 World Cup begins to narrow.

Toney’s rise in the Saudi Pro League has been nothing short of remarkable, placing him firmly among the most prolific strikers in world soccer. Yet, despite his extraordinary numbers, uncertainty continues to surround his international future with the England national team.

Playing for Al-Ahli, Toney is enjoying the most productive campaign of his career. The English striker has amassed 34 goals and eight assists in 38 matches in all competitions, an astonishing return that underlines his consistency and sharpness in front of goal. This output surpasses his previous best season at Brentford, where he scored 33 goals in 52 appearances.

Now, in the Middle East, he has elevated his game even further, averaging more than a goal contribution per match. His performances have also been decisive in key moments. In the Saudi King’s Cup, Toney delivered a dramatic late equalizer against Al-Hilal to force extra time.

Although his team was eventually eliminated on penalties, he still finished as the competition’s top scorer with six goals in just four matches. In the league, the Englishman continues to lead the scoring charts, with 25 goals at a rate of nearly one per game, putting him in direct competition with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr for the Golden Boot.

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England’s decision revealed

However, despite his impressive club form, Ivan Toney has been left out of England’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. This decision represents a significant setback in his pursuit of a World Cup place, especially given the timing.

With limited international windows remaining before the tournament, every opportunity to impress becomes crucial. The omission highlights the intense competition within the squad and suggests that Thomas Tuchel is still exploring alternative options in attack. Despite the 29-year-old’s goal-scoring exploits, he has yet to secure a consistent role under the current manager.

Ivan Toney of England

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How it could impact Toney’s World Cup ambitions

As the World Cup approaches, Toney finds himself at a critical juncture. His outstanding form in Saudi Arabia has placed him among the elite forwards of the season, yet international recognition has not fully followed.

Toney’s ultimate ambition remains clear: securing a place in England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. The striker has already earned seven caps for his country and was part of the squad during their run to the Euro 2024 final.

However, competition for places is fierce, particularly with Harry Kane firmly established as the first-choice striker. The battle for the backup role has become one of the most intriguing selection dilemmas for England manager Thomas Tuchel.

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