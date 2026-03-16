Carlo Ancelotti deepens on Real Madrid’s crisis, defending Kylian Mbappé: ‘When you change something, it can’t always go well’

Despite Carlo Ancelotti leaving Real Madrid at the beginning of the season, he has remained attentive to the team’s development. Following his departure, the team fell into a crisis, and many fans have placed the responsibility on Kylian Mbappé. However, the Italian coach has chosen to elaborate on the issues facing Los Blancos, providing key insights into the main reasons behind the team’s struggles and defending the French star.

“It’s not just about swapping Kroos for Mbappé…The old generation that had created a fantastic atmosphere in the dressing room, which is no longer there…Mbappé’s arrival coincided with two important departures such as Kroos and Nacho… Mbappé did fantastically, scoring 50 goals or so and the team struggled to win titles because soccer is about small details and when you change something, it can’t always go well,” Carlo Ancelotti said, via Diario Marca.

Neither under Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa does there seem to be a clear solution regarding the improvement of the playing style, angering the fans. Nevertheless, Real Madrid come from a successful era where several veterans such as Nacho Fernández, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, among others, left the team. Because of this, they are currently going through a restructuring of the squad that may take some time before recovering dominance on the field.

Far from being the culprit of the poor form of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé is the most important player on the team in the current season. Playing 33 games, the Frenchman has scored 38 goals, contributing 6 assists, being the team’s top scorer in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Because of this, the criticism may end up being somewhat unfair, as he seems more like the key to recovering the team’s best version than the culprit of the current poor form.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrating.

Real Madrid reportedly eye midfield moves, proving Ancelotti right

Although Real Madrid have numerous stars in midfield such as Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and others, they have struggled greatly to find balance in the current season. Seeking to improve the competitiveness of the roster, Los Blancos are looking to sign stars for the midfield, giving reason to Carlo Ancelotti regarding the hard impact of the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

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Chasing to recover dominance and organization in the midfield, Los Blancos reportedly seek Nico Paz’s return by exercising the buy-back clause from Como. Moreover, they also pursue Kees Smith from AZ Alkmaar, according to Diario AS. While it may be difficult to sign both stars, Real Madrid reportedly aims to secure at least one of them. Additionally, they are open to selling Eduardo Camavinga if a solid offer arrives.