While Todd Boehly has started a new era at Chelsea, they decided to carry out a careful inspection upon his arrival. After this, they reported financial inconsistencies during the Roman Abramovich era to the Premier League, UEFA, and the FA. Following an investigation, the Blues have received a severe sanction with a one-year ban from the league, even affecting the young academy for a stipulated period.

Chelsea have been suspended for one year from making signings for the first team for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules between 2011 and 2018. However, this sanction is suspended for two years, allowing them to reinforce the squad during this period as long as they do not commit further violations. Alongside this, they were also required to pay a fine of $13.7 million, the highest in Premier League history.

During that period, the Blues paid $63,200,547.25 million to twelve unregistered agents or entities in connection with the transfers of Eden Hazard, Ramires, David Luiz, André Schürrle, Nemanja Matić, Willian, and Samuel Eto’o. Despite this, they did not receive any point deductions or sporting sanctions such as relegation. Although these events occurred while Roman Abramovich was the owner, Todd Boehly will bear the consequences of these actions.

Far from trying to hide the information, Boehly and his board of directors reported the inconsistencies in Chelsea’s accounts to the Premier League, UEFA, and the Football Association. Because of this, they received a favorable treatment in the sanction, as they constantly cooperated with all the entities. In addition, Todd and BlueCo agreed to retain $200 million in the purchase of the club from Abramovich in case a sanction arrived.

Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title.

Chelsea young academy also receive a ban

Despite Chelsea constantly cooperating with the Premier League, the FA, and UEFA, they received a major sanction that not only affects the first team, but also the young academy. After discovering irregularities in the period between 2019 and 2022, they have received an exemplary sanction, although slightly lower. Nevertheless, this one will have an immediate effect, affecting specific cases.

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The Blues’ young academy has received a ban from registering players for nine months. Nevertheless, this only applies to players who had previously been registered by other Premier League and English Football League clubs’ academies. Because of this, players who are being registered under professional conditions or who are internationals will not be affected. In addition, they must pay a $998,205 fine.