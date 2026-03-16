Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Chelsea receive a one-year ban from Premier League: What does it mean for the Blues?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Chelsea Owner, Todd Boehly and Cole Palmer.
© Clive Rose/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesChelsea Owner, Todd Boehly and Cole Palmer.

While Todd Boehly has started a new era at Chelsea, they decided to carry out a careful inspection upon his arrival. After this, they reported financial inconsistencies during the Roman Abramovich era to the Premier League, UEFA, and the FA. Following an investigation, the Blues have received a severe sanction with a one-year ban from the league, even affecting the young academy for a stipulated period.

Chelsea have been suspended for one year from making signings for the first team for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules between 2011 and 2018. However, this sanction is suspended for two years, allowing them to reinforce the squad during this period as long as they do not commit further violations. Alongside this, they were also required to pay a fine of $13.7 million, the highest in Premier League history.

During that period, the Blues paid $63,200,547.25 million to twelve unregistered agents or entities in connection with the transfers of Eden Hazard, Ramires, David Luiz, André Schürrle, Nemanja Matić, Willian, and Samuel Eto’o. Despite this, they did not receive any point deductions or sporting sanctions such as relegation. Although these events occurred while Roman Abramovich was the owner, Todd Boehly will bear the consequences of these actions.

Far from trying to hide the information, Boehly and his board of directors reported the inconsistencies in Chelsea’s accounts to the Premier League, UEFA, and the Football Association. Because of this, they received a favorable treatment in the sanction, as they constantly cooperated with all the entities. In addition, Todd and BlueCo agreed to retain $200 million in the purchase of the club from Abramovich in case a sanction arrived.

Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title.

Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title.

Chelsea young academy also receive a ban

Despite Chelsea constantly cooperating with the Premier League, the FA, and UEFA, they received a major sanction that not only affects the first team, but also the young academy. After discovering irregularities in the period between 2019 and 2022, they have received an exemplary sanction, although slightly lower. Nevertheless, this one will have an immediate effect, affecting specific cases.

Advertisement
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea’s Pedro Neto after ball-boy incident vs. PSG: What sanctions could he face?

see also

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea’s Pedro Neto after ball-boy incident vs. PSG: What sanctions could he face?

The Blues’ young academy has received a ban from registering players for nine months. Nevertheless, this only applies to players who had previously been registered by other Premier League and English Football League clubs’ academies. Because of this, players who are being registered under professional conditions or who are internationals will not be affected. In addition, they must pay a $998,205 fine.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Guardiola sends wake-up call to Erling Haaland as he refuses to concede Premier League title race to Arsenal

Guardiola sends wake-up call to Erling Haaland as he refuses to concede Premier League title race to Arsenal

While being reluctant to give in the Premier League title race against Arsenal, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola issued a wake-up call to Erling Haaland.

Bruno Fernandes leads Manchester United victory, breaking David Beckham’s all-time Premier League assist record

Bruno Fernandes leads Manchester United victory, breaking David Beckham’s all-time Premier League assist record

Amid growing doubts following the loss to Newcastle United, Manchester United handed Aston Villa a resounding defeat, with Bruno Fernandes putting in a brilliant performance. Although he didn't score, he provided two assists to break David Beckham's all-time Premier League assist record.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool take on Tottenham on Matchday 30 of the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and where the game will be available on TV and streaming.

Kylian Mbappe and other two stars are included on Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City in Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe and other two stars are included on Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City in Champions League clash

Ahead of the second leg against Manchester City, Real Madrid receive very solid reinforcements. Both Kylian Mbappé and two other players join coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s squad list, giving fans more hope of consolidating a victory in the Champions League clash.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo