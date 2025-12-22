Conte takes swipe at Manchester United over McTominay, Højlund after Napoli Supercoppa Italiana win

Napoli captured the 2025-26 Supercoppa Italiana with a 2–0 victory over Bologna, powered by a brace from David Neres in a match where the Partenopei created the better chances throughout. After the final whistle, head coach Antonio Conte reflected on the win and delivered a subtle swipe at Manchester United regarding Napoli’s star duo of Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay.

After falling out of favor at Old Trafford, Højlund and McTominay have found renewed success in Italy, specifically under Conte at Napoli. The Scottish midfielder arrived ahead of the 2024-25 season and went on to be named Serie A MVP, while, according to Corriere dello Sport, McTominay played a role in convincing Højlund to join him, with the Danish striker quickly establishing himself as a key contributor.

Speaking in the post-match press conference after lifting the trophy, Conte addressed the number of chances Napoli failed to convert: “If we look at how many chances we created, we could have been far more effective. We played a great match in every aspect. The first goal was a moment of brilliance from a champion; the other situations were carefully designed to put the opponents under pressure with many players around the box.“

The Italian manager then highlighted the work done by his coaching staff with the squad, in what appeared to be a pointed reference to the Premier League side. “Højlund and McTominay were not playing at Manchester United, so there must be a reason given the work done by me and my staff. I believe our job is to expand a player’s knowledge and make him stronger,” Conte added.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo of SSC Napoli lifts the Supercoppa Italiana trophy after the team’s victory against Bologna.

“I invest a lot in that, and I think every player I have worked with has always come out improved technically, tactically, and mentally. We lacked clinical finishing against a strong team, but it remains a great performance, and I can only be happy and proud,” he concluded. While Neres stole the spotlight with his two-goal display, both the Danish striker and the Scottish midfielder were constant threats and came close to adding their names to the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan stunned by Napoli 2-0 as Rasmus Hojlund and David Neres score in 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal

McTominay joined Napoli on a permanent deal worth €30.5 million, with his Transfermarkt value now rising to €50 million. Højlund, meanwhile, arrived on a one-year loan for €6 million, with an obligation to buy set at €44 million should Napoli qualify for the Champions League. At their current pace, sitting third in Serie A, the Danish forward appears well positioned to make the move permanent.

Napoli far from being dominant, says Conte

Since Conte’s arrival, Napoli have undergone a successful rebuild, capturing the Scudetto in the 2024-25 season and adding the Supercoppa Italiana six months later. Despite the strong performance against Bologna, however, the veteran manager insists the club is still far from establishing true dominance.

Asked about Napoli’s standing in Italian soccer, Conte was clear in his assessment: “I don’t feel I can say that. I would be lying. Last year we won the league with a reduced squad; now we have added many players, but we are not ready to dictate terms. We must try to stay as close as possible to the Champions League zone, because those four spots will be highly contested. We have to understand that only through humility and hard work can we earn satisfaction. We are not ready, nor are we even close, to dominating.“

Advertisement