Bruno Fernandes surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with fifth Manchester United Player of the Year award

Manchester United are finishing the 2025-26 Premier League season in excellent form, firmly established in third place in the standings. A major reason for that success has been the performances of Bruno Fernandes, who won the club’s Player of the Year award and surpassed a mark previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It had to be him. Bruno Fernandes has been crowned our Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for a record fifth time,” Manchester United announced Friday through a social media post.

Since the creation of the trophy in 1988, no player had ever won it five times, highlighting the enormous impact Fernandes has had on the club since arriving from Sporting CP. He previously won the award in his first season in 2020, as well as in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Until now, Bruno shared the top spot in the rankings with two other players. Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea had each won the award four times. The Portuguese forward earned it in 2004, when he was just 19 years old, as well as in 2007, 2008 and 2022, while the goalkeeper won it in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

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As a result, Bruno Fernandes not only surpassed Ronaldo and De Gea for the most trophies won, but also matched the Spanish goalkeeper’s record by becoming just the second player to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award three consecutive times.

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What is the Sir Matt Busby award?

Created in 1988, the Sir Matt Busby trophy is an award presented to Manchester United’s fans’ player of the season. Voting takes place near the end of each campaign and is open to anyone registered on the club’s official website. That allows supporters from around the world to express their opinion and help select the team’s standout player.

Originally, the trophy was called the MUFC Members Player of the Year award, but in 1995 it adopted its current name in honor of Sir Matt Busby, the legendary head coach who managed the Red Devils from 1945 to 1969, and then briefly from 1970 to 1971.

In addition to Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea, other stars to receive the award over the decades include Brian McClair, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Marcus Rashford.

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