Bruno Fernandes laments Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in Portugal ahead of Mexico and USMNT friendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s long-awaited return to North America had been one of the most anticipated storylines surrounding Portugal‘s March tour as soon as the friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT were announced ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With the veteran striker ultimately left off coach Roberto Martínez’s squad list due to injury, star teammate Bruno Fernandes has expressed his regret over the absence.

Last Friday, Martínez released his Portugal squad for the March international window and opted to leave Ronaldo out, citing the hamstring injury the Al Nassr forward is still recovering from. The news disappointed a significant number of fans who had been eagerly anticipating the chance to see the Portuguese icon in action, particularly in Mexico.

Speaking to TNT Sports Mexico after Manchester United’s game against Bournemouth, Fernandes was asked about the upcoming trip and expressed genuine enthusiasm for the experience at the Estadio Azteca: “We are very excited to play in such a legendary stadium. For us, it’s going to be a great trip to also get to know the country, the climate, and where we might eventually play later on in the World Cup.“

Portugal is scheduled to play two World Cup group stage matches at NRG Stadium in Houston and one at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, meaning their only potential appearance in Mexico would come later in the tournament. “At first, we aren’t going to play there—we’ll see later on—but that’s fine. It is also important to play against a team that is growing and has very good players,” Fernandes added.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrating.

The United captain then reflected on the significance of Ronaldo’s absence and what it means for those hoping to see him in person: “For us, I obviously know that the people wanted to see Cristiano because he is the main figure of our national team, and of football as well. I feel very sorry that they won’t be able to see him up close, but it will still be a very good match between two great national teams.“

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Reports have already emerged suggesting that Ronaldo’s absence from the Mexico friendly could have a tangible financial impact on Portugal FA’s earnings from the tour. While the game remains a valuable test for both the Seleção and El Tri, the absence of the Al Nassr star from the lineup will undoubtedly factor into the decisions of many fans weighing whether to attend.

Who will be Portugal’s captain?

Over the past 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has worn the armband virtually every time he has taken the field for Portugal, leaving little opportunity for anyone else to lead the side. That does not mean, however, that Martínez is short of options in his absence.

In the last two years, Ronaldo has missed just five of Portugal’s 26 matches, either through rest or, most recently, suspension. During those absences, the captaincy has rotated among several players, passing through Pepe, now retired, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and most recently Bernardo Silva, who has worn the armband on two occasions, making him the only player to do so more than once aside from Ronaldo during that period.

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Notably, Bruno Fernandes, despite being club captain at Manchester United, has yet to captain the national side. With both Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias absent from the squad for the upcoming friendlies, Fernandes could finally get his opportunity to lead Portugal out for the first time.