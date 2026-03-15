Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from USMNT and Mexico friendlies could reportedly hit Portugal FA finances

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s participation in the upcoming March international window is very much in doubt as the forward continues to work his way back from injury. With friendly matches already arranged against Mexico and the USMNT, reports suggest the Portugal Football Federation could take a financial hit if Ronaldo is unable to feature.

After picking up a hamstring injury in late February, Ronaldo has already sat out Al Nassr’s last two matches against Neom SC and Al Khaleej FC on Saturday. His availability for Portugal’s upcoming squad has been cast into serious doubt, and the consequences of his absence could extend well beyond the pitch for the FPF.

According to Correio da Manhã, the FPF’s expected remuneration for the games against Mexico and the USMNT could be reduced by as much as 20% if Ronaldo is unable to take part. Fans across North America had been eagerly anticipating the chance to see the Portuguese legend in action, and his absence would be felt both on the field and at the gate.

Portugal has organized a North American tour ahead of the World Cup to familiarize themselves with the venues and conditions they could face in the tournament. The trip begins with a match against Mexico on March 28 at Estadio Banorte, also known as the Azteca, before the Seleção cross the border three days later to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts following an injury.

From the moment the tour was announced, excitement in both host countries reached fever pitch, centered largely around the prospect of Ronaldo’s return to North America for the first time since 2014. That summer, Real Madrid faced Manchester United in a friendly in the United States, which stands as the last time the Portuguese icon set foot on American soil. Adding to the intrigue, Ronaldo has never played a single match in Mexico throughout his entire career, making the Azteca fixture all the more anticipated.

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Will Cristiano Ronaldo be part of the Portugal squad?

Having already missed two Al Nassr matches since sustaining his injury, Ronaldo would arrive at any national team camp short of match fitness, even in the best-case recovery scenario. That said, his importance to coach Roberto Martínez’s setup means the door is far from closed on his inclusion.

As Fabrizio Romano has reported, Ronaldo’s injury could keep him sidelined for up to four weeks, a timeline that, in the worst-case scenario, would see him returning to action right around the time of the Mexico match on March 28. Martínez is set to confirm his Portugal squad on Friday, March 20, making Ronaldo’s inclusion a day-by-day decision to be made in close consultation between the player and the coaching staff.