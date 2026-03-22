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Griezmann reportedly flies to Orlando after Atletico Madrid approval: Will he face Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 MLS?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Angel Martinez & Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesAntoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Antoine Griezmann‘s time at Atletico Madrid is drawing to a close, with the Frenchman widely expected to spend the next chapter of his career in North America with Orlando City. With reports now indicating that Griezmann has flown to Orlando following the club’s green light, the question on everyone’s mind is whether he will end up facing Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami in the 2026 MLS season.

With a Designated Player slot available, Orlando City pushed hard to bring Griezmann in during the primary MLS transfer window, but with the 2025-26 European season still in full swing, Atlético were unwilling to part with one of their key players mid-season. As a result, the Lions agreed to wait and target a move for the second half of the 2026 campaign.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Orlando City have now reached an agreement to sign Griezmann on a free transfer from July 2026. The Frenchman will wear the No. 7 shirt and has signed a two-year contract, with reports suggesting it will rank among the most lucrative deals in MLS history.

With the formal details still to be finalized, The Athletic has also reported that Griezmann will travel to Orlando to wrap up the remaining contractual specifics. Atlético gave players not involved in international duty two days off following Real Madrid’s game, and with the club’s blessing, the French star is using that window to make the trip to North America.

Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid warming up.

Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid warming up.

Griezmann has made clear his desire to play in the Copa del Rey final with Atlético and go as far as possible in the UEFA Champions League, with the team set to face Barcelona in the quarterfinals. With those prizes still within reach, the forward will be aiming to close his chapter with the club on the highest possible note before making his MLS debut.

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When will Messi and Griezmann see each other?

Once Griezmann officially becomes an Orlando City player, one of the most anticipated matchups in MLS will be the Florida Derby against Inter Miami, reuniting the Frenchman with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi on opposite sides. However, fans may have to exercise some patience before that moment arrives.

The first Florida Derby of 2026 took place on Matchday 2 back on March 1, with Inter Miami claiming a 4-2 victory at Inter&Co Stadium. The second edition, with the Herons as hosts at the new Miami Freedom Park, is scheduled for May 2.

That game falls before Griezmann’s move to Orlando is set to be completed, and also before the conclusion of the La Liga season and a potential UEFA Champions League final on May 30. Under that timeline, a Messi-Griezmann reunion on the MLS pitch will have to wait until either a potential conference playoff meeting later in the year or the start of the 2027 season.

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