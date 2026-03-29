Casemiro reportedly gets closer to Messi’s Inter Miami despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr interest

Casemiro has emerged as one of the most serious candidates to become Lionel Messi‘s next teammate, with a potential move to Inter Miami gaining momentum. Despite reported interest from Al Nassr in reuniting him with Cristiano Ronaldo, reports suggest the Brazilian midfielder is closer to Fort Lauderdale than Saudi Arabia.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, Casemiro announced his decision to leave Manchester United back on January 22. Since then, the Brazilian has been one of the team’s standout performers and among the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League, prompting fans to call for him to trigger a one-year extension clause available in his deal.

However, the midfielder has made his decision to leave Old Trafford final. “I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me. But I do really believe the decision is made and done. I am enjoying myself right now. I believe it will be some difficult moments, these final games at Manchester United,” he told The Athletic‘s Adam Crafton on Thursday following Brazil’s 2-1 defeat against France.

Under those circumstances, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Inter Miami are among the leading clubs interested in signing Casemiro. The Herons have already made their move, opening talks with the Brazilian’s representatives and submitting an initial proposal that could bring him to the East Coast alongside Messi.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates after scoring against Fulham.

Romano also noted that interest in Casemiro extends to clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, two areas where Inter Miami may struggle to compete financially. Diario Marca has reported that Al Nassr have already made the 34-year-old an offer to pair him with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, one that would be significantly more lucrative.

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However, Casemiro’s decision does not appear to be purely financial, as the midfielder has been sending signals of his own. Diario AS reports that the Brazilian recently purchased a home in Miami, a clear indication that Inter Miami’s ambitious project holds genuine appeal beyond just the numbers.

Inter Miami’s financial hurdles in pursuing Casemiro

From a squad perspective, Casemiro would be a significant addition to Inter Miami, particularly given the struggles the club has experienced in central midfield this season. Sergio Busquets’ retirement left a major void, and David Ayala, brought in from the Portland Timbers as his replacement, has found it difficult to settle, contributing to the team’s Round of 16 exit in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

On the financial side, the obstacles are considerable. While Casemiro would arrive as a free agent, sparing Inter Miami any transfer fee as would be the case with a potential Bernardo Silva deal, the club has just $17,361 in available 2026 General Allocation Money, as revealed by MLS in February. With the midfielder commanding a base salary of around $25 million, matching that figure is simply not realistic for the Herons.

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With all three Designated Player slots currently occupied by Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and German Berterame, Inter Miami’s options are limited but not entirely closed. The club acquired an international roster slot from the New England Revolution in the last transfer window, though it must be returned if unused by July.

If the Herons can move on enough players to free up funds, and if Casemiro is willing to take a significant pay cut, there remains a path for him to join Lionel Messi for the second half of the 2026 MLS season.