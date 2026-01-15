Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Portugal teammate as Al Nassr reportedly target Premier League star

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo smiling in a Saudi Pro League game.
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo smiling in a Saudi Pro League game.

Al Nassr kicked off the 2025-26 season in excellent form, but they have since entered a significant slump. Following four consecutive games without a victory, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team has slipped to second place in the Saudi Pro League, trailing the leaders by seven points. In response, they are aiming to bolster the squad by targeting a Portuguese star currently excelling in the Premier League ahead the 2026-27 season.

According to Ekrem Konur of CaughtOffside, Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a primary target for Al Nassr, who are eager to enhance their midfield before the 2026–27 season. Consequently, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is prepared to offer a weekly salary of £700,000 (approximately $938,000). In case the Portuguese joins Al Nassr, head coach Jorge Jesus would gain an ideal partner for Marcelo Brozovic at the heart of the midfield.

While Bruno Fernandes has emerged as Manchester United‘s standout player over the past decade, tensions between him and the club have reportedly escalated. After a rumored transfer attempt, the Portuguese star expressed his frustration during a press conference, admitting that the situation has impacted him deeply. Additionally, at 31, he is reportedly dissatisfied with the team’s ongoing struggles and is seeking an exit, according to The Sun.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly face fierce battle for Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has managed to remain one of the most influential players in the Premier League. Therefore, his possible departure from Manchester United at the end of the season has attracted the attention of an important European team and a direct rival of Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, despite the fact that he is now over 30 years old. Given this, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team would not find it easy to secure his arrival.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes smiling

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United smiling during a pre-season game.

Not only Al Nassr, but also Al Hilal are chasing his arrival ahead of the 2026-27 season, covering Ruben Neves’ departure. Moreover, Bayern Munich are also targeting Bruno Fernandes’ potential arrival. While the German side’s interest could endanger his arrival in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese star has openly expressed that he is open to moving to the Saudi Pro League. For that reason, a huge contractual offer might heavily influence his decision.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion possible during March FIFA break

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion possible during March FIFA break

Bruno Fernandes has become one of the Premier League’s most complete stars

After a brilliant spell at Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United for €65 million, establishing himself as one of the best attacking midfielders. As a result, the Portuguese international went on to score 18 goals and provide 11 assists in his second Premier League season. However, he has since evolved into a player far more focused on game construction, contributing at the base of the play alongside Carlos Casemiro.

Far from this change having a negative impact on his career, Bruno has become Manchester United’s most important player. He not only makes a decisive impact at an organizational level, but also contributes significantly on the defensive side, bringing much-needed balance to the team’s midfield. For that reason, his potential move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr would be truly transformative in raising the team’s overall competitiveness.

