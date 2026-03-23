Brazil legend Romario backs Neymar for 2026 World Cup, criticizes Carlo Ancelotti over list absence

Neymar‘s absence from Brazil‘s March roster sparked strong reactions, not only from the player’s inner circle but also from heavyweight figures in the national team’s history. This time it was Romario who made his voice heard, calling for Neymar’s inclusion in the 2026 World Cup squad and taking aim at head coach Carlo Ancelotti for leaving the forward out of the upcoming friendlies.

Despite citing Neymar’s fitness as the primary reason for his omission, Carlo Ancelotti has not been spared from scrutiny, and not just from fans. Recently, Barcelona and Brazil star Raphinha said he hopes to see Neymar at the 2026 World Cup, a statement that, while not directed at Ancelotti, only adds to the pressure on the Italian manager to make a call on the country’s most iconic player.

This time, it was Romario’s turn to go to bat for Neymar. In an interview with Jornal O Dia, the legend made his stance clear: “A star player has to play. The national team is the place for the best and most talented. Preparation for the World Cup lasts a month, sufficient time for an athlete to recover, both physically and technically, to gain match rhythm, and to build chemistry with the group.“

Romario then pushed back directly on Ancelotti‘s fitness threshold for national team inclusion. “Everyone knows it, but it is always necessary to repeat it: it is better to have a star player like Neymar, even when he is not at 100%, than to call up any other player. Talent must not be wasted. And a coach can never do without it. I still hold out hope of seeing Neymar prove on the pitch, in the Brazilian Championship, that he deserves to be on the final list and bring home the sixth world title,” the legend stated.

Romario of Brazil during 1994 World Cup.

Romario also argued that, despite being left out of the friendly squad, Neymar should not be subject to the same evaluation criteria as any other player, given his exceptional status. In his view, the current squad lacks that one transcendent figure whose presence alone makes opponents feel “a mix of respect, reverence, and fear,” a quality he believes only Neymar and a handful of others have ever possessed.

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see also Neymar at center of controversy as father criticizes Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil omission from pre-2026 World Cup friendlies

Romario closed with a pointed message to Ancelotti, whom he sees as a key figure in Brazil‘s pursuit of a sixth World Cup title. “I want to make it clear that while I am fully in favor of Neymar going, I will continue to support the pursuit of the ‘Hexa’ even if he doesn’t. But the message is clear: Pay attention, mister!” he concluded.

Ronaldo Nazario, another legend calling for Neymar

Reports effectively ruling Neymar out of World Cup contention have set off alarm bells, even with months still to go before the final roster is announced in May. For a player who has described the tournament as one of the last great dreams of his career, the situation carries enormous weight, and Brazil’s biggest names are increasingly lining up to make the case for his inclusion.

One of those voices belongs to Ronaldo Nazario, who spoke to CNN Brasil and offered his take on the situation: “If Neymar is physically fit, I would take him to the World Cup. I am going to hope that Neymar is physically well. If he is, I am certain that Ancelotti will take him.“

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Without directly criticizing Ancelotti, Ronaldo made clear that Neymar remains the kind of difference-maker the current Brazil squad is missing in its pursuit of the title. “He can help. Perhaps he will not play every match, but he is a player who has already proven his worth everywhere he has been. Lately he has been going through significant injuries, but we do not need to scout Neymar to take him to the World Cup. If Neymar is physically fit, I would take him,” Ronaldo concluded.