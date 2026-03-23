Report: Neymar ‘practically ruled out’ of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad by Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar‘s recent omission from the Brazil national team for the March international window came as a major blow to the Santos forward and his hopes of featuring in what would be his final World Cup in 2026. As head coach Carlo Ancelotti continues to plan his squad, reports suggest that Neymar is “practically ruled out” of the group set to travel to North America.

Making his return to Santos back in February 2025 proved to be a strategic move for Neymar to escape the pressures of European soccer and accumulate minutes in his bid to recover full fitness and force his way back into the Brazil national team picture following his severe ACL injury. However, ahead of the last friendlies before the final roster is announced, the forward failed to earn a place in Ancelotti’s plans, a decision that now appears to be definitive.

As reported by CNN Brasil‘s João Vitor Xavier, Neymar is practically out of the running for the World Cup, with his chances sitting at zero. The Santos star finds himself in a difficult position, as the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has serious doubts about whether he will be physically fit enough to contribute at the tournament in North America.

During last week’s press conference following the announcement of the March roster, Carlo Ancelotti once again cited fitness as the primary reason for Neymar’s omission from the Brazil squad. Time appears to have validated the Italian manager’s concerns, as Neymar ended up sitting out Santos’ most recent match against Cruzeiro.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

New Santos head coach Cuca stated that Neymar’s absence was not due to injury or rest, but rather “load management,” citing the risk of injury with three matches in seven days. However, when the World Cup arrives, where every Brazil game will come with just three or four days of rest in between, serious questions remain as to whether the former Barcelona man will be able to meet the physical demands of the competition.

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see also Neymar at center of controversy as father criticizes Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil omission from pre-2026 World Cup friendlies

The CBF and a fallout with Neymar

Beyond the clear fitness concerns that have prevented Neymar from convincing Ancelotti to call him up, despite both coach and player acknowledging they have spoken, his relationship with the CBF has also soured. His recent public remarks about his desire to feature at the World Cup, along with his overall conduct, appear to have rubbed the federation the wrong way.

As reported by CNN, Neymar’s recent statements have been poorly received by the CBF, with the governing body considering whether the player is using his public platform to turn fans against both the federation and Carlo Ancelotti. The episode in Mirassol also proved to be another inflection point in how the player is viewed internally.

The Brazil coaching staff and Ancelotti had made the trip, several hours each way, specifically to watch Neymar in action during the Mirassol FC vs. Santos match. When Neymar did not appear in the game, reports immediately emerged suggesting his absence could factor into his exclusion from the national team, and the CBF interpreted his no-show as a sign of a lack of commitment.

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Now, with even the Brazilian federation showing greater reluctance than before to hand him a call-up, Neymar will have limited opportunities to make his case. With Santos hovering near the relegation zone and 15 games remaining before the final roster is announced, every single one of those matches will feel like a must-win audition for a forward chasing one of the last great dreams of his career.