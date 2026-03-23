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Noah Allen 2 games away from Inter Miami appearances record: How close is Lionel Messi?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 and Noah Allen #32 of Inter Miami CF.
© Scott Taetsch & Krista Jasso/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 and Noah Allen #32 of Inter Miami CF.

Noah Allen has steadily climbed the Inter Miami all-time appearances list, showing consistency and reliability as the franchise has grown exponentially over the years. With the defender now just two games away from reaching the top of that list, attention turns to where legend Lionel Messi sits in the standings.

Inter Miami faced New York City FC in their fifth game of the 2026 MLS season, with Messi converting a free kick in a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium, the first victory for the Herons at that venue. Forced into changes in the starting lineup with Sergio Reguilon sidelined by yet another injury, Noah Allen stepped up at left back and even contributed the assist for Micael’s winning goal with a well-delivered whipped cross.

Beyond adding another assist to his career tally, Noah Allen extended his Inter Miami appearance record to 116 games. The Greece international now sits in a share of second place on the club’s all-time list, level with former Herons Robert Taylor and Sergio Busquets.

A Miami academy product since 2019, Allen made his first-team debut on February 26, 2022, against the Chicago Fire in MLS play, and has since witnessed the franchise’s transformation before and after Messi’s arrival. Across all competitions, he has recorded just one goal and seven assists, a reflection of his profile as a natural defender rather than an attacking outlet at left back or left midfield, as he was sometimes deployed in his earlier days.

Noah Allen #32 of Inter Miami CF and Agustin Ojeda #26 of New York City FC compete for the ball.

Noah Allen #32 of Inter Miami CF and Agustin Ojeda #26 of New York City FC compete for the ball.

Rotating between starter and substitute over the past four years, Allen has been a consistent presence with only a handful of injury disruptions early in his career. Now 21 years old, the defender is just one game away from claiming second place outright and two away from matching the all-time record of 118 appearances, currently held by goalkeeper Drake Callender.

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Where does Lionel Messi stand in the ranking?

Since arriving at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has made a habit of rewriting the club’s record books, leaving his mark both on and off the field. He currently leads the franchise in goals with 82 and in assists with 44, but when it comes to appearances, the Argentine icon still has some ground to cover before reaching the top.

Messi currently sits eighth on Inter Miami’s all-time appearances list with 94 games to his name. Reaching the 100-game milestone will be significant not only as a round number, but also because it will draw him level with seventh-place Leonardo Campana, with sixth-place Jordi Alba (103), fifth-place Benjamin Cremaschi (107) and the top four all within reach after that.

Even with the possibility of being rested for certain games, Inter Miami have 32 matches scheduled between the 2026 MLS regular season and the Leagues Cup group stage, leaving room for his tally to grow considerably. Having featured in 49 games last season, Messi could realistically challenge Drake Callender’s record of 118 appearances, though the battle for the top spot may ultimately come down to how much playing time Noah Allen continues to see.

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