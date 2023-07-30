Our Lyon TV schedule has all the details on how you can watch one of France’s top clubs.

Olympique Lyonnais are relatively young by European club standards, getting their start in 1950. But they’ve managed to amass a respectable number of honors over their history.

Lyon TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Lyon on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, August 05 12:30 PM ET Crystal Palace vs. Lyon ( Club Friendly ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1950

Stadium: Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Manager: Laurent Blanc

Ligue 1 titles: 7

Coupe de France titles: 7

Lyon, and rest of Ligue 1, air on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Games are split between the main beIN channel, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN CONNECT – their streaming platform. The easiest way to get beIN is via Fubo.

The Coupe de France is shown on FOX Sports channels – usually FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.

You can find UEFA competitions, like Champions League and Europa League, on Paramount+ for English language coverage. If you’re looking to watch in Spanish, games are televised on Univision, TUDN, and UniMás, with streaming on ViX.

Watch Lyon on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lyon History

The precursor to Olympique Lyonnais was a club called Racing Club de Lyon (today best known as rugby club Lyon OU) in 1896. The soccer arm of this club started in 1899.

Disagreements within the club regarding professional players led to a splinter club forming in 1950 – this club is the Lyon we know today.

They would win the second division in just their second year, earning a spot in the top tier. A trio of Coupe de France titles were sprinkled in the 1960s and 1970s, marking the peak of Lyon success for the 20th century.

It wasn’t until the 2000s that Lyon really came into form. Starting in 2001-02, they would win all seven of their Ligue 1 titles in a row, which remains a French record for consecutive titles. They’ve also captured two Coupe de France wins in this modern era.

Lyon seemed well on their way to becoming the dominant side in French football, but the Qatari takeover of Paris Saint-Germain upended the balance of power in 2011. PSG has since won the vast majority of French silverware up for grabs since 2012.

Despite now living in the shadow of the Parisian giants, Lyon has advanced to the semifinals of Champions League and Europa League in recent years, which is as far as their high-spending rivals have made it.

