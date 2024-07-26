Real Madrid recently began its preseason preparations for the 2024/25 campaign that includes a tour of the United States with a revised squad. Los Blancos’ preseason schedule comprises three exhibition matches, providing valuable match practice and allowing the team to engage with their international fan base.

The team will not have a fixed training base, a shift from previous years when they were based out of UCLA. Instead, they will move across the East Coast for their games. On July 31, the inaugural match will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, pitting Chicago versus AC Milan.

The next week, on Aug. 3, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, there will be a preseason El Clasico matchup with Barcelona. The final game will be against Chelsea three days later at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The squad will return to Europe on August 8 for final preparations before the Super Cup.

As a matter of strategy, Los Blancos excluded players who have reached the finals or semifinals of the European Championship or the Copa America. This decision impacts key players like Luka Modric and Andriy Lunin, who will join the tour. Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Kylian Mbappe will not participate in preseason preparations.

The rationale is to mitigate fatigue and prevent injuries. The club’s position is clear.

“Real Madrid does not want fatigue to take over.” This is especially crucial given the intensive schedule, including the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025.

Key absences for Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, in particular, will miss the pre-season training under Antonio Pintus, focusing instead on recovery. His substitution due to exhaustion in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal against France highlighted the need for rest. Similarly, Tchouameni and Carvajal have been heavily involved in international duties and require recovery time. Tchouameni played in four of France’s five matches at the Euros. Carvajal played a crucial role in Spain’s victory over Germany.

Camavinga and Mendy, although less involved in match play, will also not join the US tour. This selective approach ensures that players needing rest receive it adequately, balancing competitive obligations with player welfare. By prioritizing physical well-being, the club aims to maximize performance and minimize injury risks for the demanding season ahead.

Who is on the squad for Real Madrid in the US tour?

Despite the absences, the Whites’ squad for the US tour includes key players and promising talents. Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Endrick will travel on July 28. Brazilian players Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Vinicius, who played in the Copa America quarterfinals will later join them.

Seven or eight academy players will fill the gaps. These include Raul Asencio, Rafa Obrador, Mario Martin, Nico Paz, and Cesar Palacios. This approach not only manages the current squad’s physical toll but also prepares the academy players for higher-level competition.

