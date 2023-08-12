The World Soccer Talk VfB Stuttgart TV schedule has information on how to catch Die Roten on a screen near you.

Stuttgart is the eighth-largest football club in Germany in terms of members, and also includes field hockey, table tennis, and track and field sections.

VfB Stuttgart TV Schedule and Streaming Links

VfB Stuttgart on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, August 12 07:00 AM ET TSG Balingen vs. VfB Stuttgart ( German DFB-Pokal ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 19 09:30 AM ET VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Bochum ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Friday, August 25 02:30 PM ET RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, September 02 09:30 AM ET VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1893

Stadium: MHPArena

Manager: Sebastian Hoeneß

Best German top-flight finish: Champions (1950, 1952, 1984, 1992, 2007)

DFB-Pokal titles: 3 (1954, 1958, 1997)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup Runners-up (1989)

Where Can I Watch the Stuttgart Match?

You’ll find the entirety of the Bundesliga schedule on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The DFB-Pokal, Germany’s top cup competition, is available on ESPN+ as well.

In recent seasons UEFA qualification has even out of reach for Stuttgart. When they make a return to continental play, all the main UEFA club competitions stream live on Paramount+ in English.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás televise these matches, while ViX streams non-TV games in Spanish.

Watch VfB Stuttgart on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

VfB Stuttgart History

Verein für Bewegungsspiele Stuttgart 1893 e. V. – but you can just call them Stuttgart – dates all the way back to 1893. This is via connection to Stuttgarter Fußballverein which actually started as a rugby team in that year. Stuttgarter FV merged with FC Krone Cannstatt in 1912, creating the club we know today.

Stuttgart’s five German titles are split into two eras – two prior to the establishment of the Bundesliga in 1963, and three since. The club’s three DFB-Pokal triumphs are similarly split, with two coming in the 1950s and the third in 1997. The 1992 Bundesliga title was especially close, as Stuttgart won over Dortmund via goal difference.

Stuttgart’s most recent league title in 2007 was just before the era of Bayern Munich dominance that began in 2012, in which the Munich side has won eleven titles in a row.

Since that triumph, Stuttgart has mostly been a mid-table side, even suffering relegations to the 2. Bundesliga in 2016 and 2019. However in both instances, the club was able to make a quick jump back up to the top tier in just one season.

A few notable European runs are sprinkled about in Stuttgart’s recent decades. 1989 was their greatest finish, as runners-up in the UEFA Cup (precursor to Europa League). A decade later, they also fell just short in the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup. And 2000 and 2002 saw the club named co-champions of the Intertoto Cup.



The MHPArena was built in 1933, and renovated several times over the years. It’s hosted matches in the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cup (including the 2006 third place game). In addition it is a host venue for Euro 1998 and 2024, and hosted the 1959 and 1988 European Cup finals.

