Arsenal and Manchester United face off on Saturday evening with a friendly in the United States. The contest pits two of the most historic clubs in England against one another in front of a boisterous American audience.

Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium will host the encounter that is expected to have an attendance of roughly 50,000. Tickets remain available for the friendly fixture on Vivid Seats. Those as well as being able to watch it from home on ESPN+ from 08:00 PM ET.

How has preseason gone so far?

Arsenal has only played one preseason fixture thus far, drawing with Bournemouth 1-1 before beating them 5-4 on penalties. As expected, the North London side rotated their lineup heavily and gave youngsters like Karl Hein, Ayden Heaven, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Salah Oulad M’Hand and Ethan Nwaneri a place in the starting squad.

However, minutes were provided to the Gunners’ key players, including Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Martin Ødegaard and others.

Wholesale changes were made throughout the game as expected. The doubters of the Spanish boss will have to reserve their judgment ahead of the 2024/25 season until a little later.

The fanbase of both clubs can be quick to react to matches that have little meaning. Social media platforms will likely play host to fans of both clubs abusing one another despite the little importance the fixture has to offer.

Manchester United are a little further in their preparation for the season ahead. Erik ten Hag’s side have played two friendlies so far, losing 1-0 to Rosenborg before defeating Rangers 2-0.

Rotation key for both sides early

Similar to their opponents, the FA Cup champions have rotated heavily in the two fixtures. First-team regulars tend to play the first half before managers substitute them off at halftime for younger members of the squad. This will be particularly noticeable with so many absentees in both squads after international tournaments.

Toby Collyer is a standout member of the squad traveling to the United States. The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is tipped to follow in the footsteps of the impressive Kobbie Mainoo.

The youngster began on the bench in the defeat to Rosenborg before coming on at the interval. This was the opposite case for the Rangers encounter, where he was in the starting lineup.

Collyer was swapped at the interval but did record a 100% passing accuracy against the Glasgow side. He completed 18 passes and will be expected to receive more minutes in the showdown with the Premier League runner-up.

Arsenal and Manchester United have notable absences in friendly squads

Mikel Arteta has named key players in his travelling squad before the fixture with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Emile Smith Rowe was among those named, despite being close to a move to West London side Fulham. Arteta said: “There are things happening in the background at the moment. We decided the best thing to do was keep him away from the game.” These comments came after the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

As aforementioned, key figures like Ødegaard, White and Timber all traveled. Copa America and Euros stars including Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli joined after the opening friendly. It remains unclear if those who are joining the squad late will be in line to face Manchester United.

There are still notable omissions in the Red Devils’ squad for the friendlies in the United States. For example, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Altay Bayındır, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martínez and Facundo Pellistri will not play. Those players had extended runs of success at international tournaments this summer.

With key figures out, it paves the way for others in the squad to show their worth to the manager ahead of the opening day of the Premier League on August 16. Marcus Rashford struggled for form last season under Erik ten Hag. The Englishman will hope to rekindle his confidence and ability as Gareth Southgate left Rashford off England’s 26-man squad for the European Championship.

Other players, including Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount, hope to find their feet in these preseason fixtures. Yet, Sancho is the subject of several rumors regarding a move to French giant PSG.

New signings highlight Manchester United in the USA

The Red Devils’ Stateside supporters will get a glimpse of the club’s new signing, Leny Yoro’s arrival from Lille has excited the following of the 20-time Premier League champions. The $67 million man will feature in the clash.

The Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag, has decided against bringing new signing Joshua Zirkzee to the United States for the preseason tour due to his involvement in the European Championship this summer.

Yoro, who has already played 45 minutes for the club in the victory over Rangers, will be eager to earn a place in the starting lineup as he faces competition from other key figures in the squad.

The Gunners will then face Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon before concluding their season preparations.

The Reds will march on to face Liverpool and Real Betis in the States. Then, United opens the English competitive season in the Community Shield. Erik ten Hag’s side faces Manchester City on Aug. 10 at Wembley Stadium in London. This is a rematch of last season’s FA Cup Final.

PHOTOS: IMAGO