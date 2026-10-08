Benin coach Gernot Rohr slams Argentina over post-match treatment at Lionel Messi’s farewell

On Tuesday, Benin visited the Estadio Monumental to face Argentina in an international friendly. The game served as Lionel Messi’s farewell match from the national team, but the African side did not leave the stadium pleased with how they were treated.

Argentina defeated Benin 3–0 in a fixture that concluded with Lionel Messi scoring his final goal for the national team. Benin fought hard despite it being a friendly, but ultimately understood that the match also served as a tribute to the legendary forward.

Nevertheless, the Benin players were expecting a different post-match experience. They attempted to reach out to Lionel Messi after the final whistle, but according to their head coach, they were not received warmly.

“My players tried everything, but nothing worked,” Benin coach Gernot Rohr told RMC Sport. “The Argentinians didn’t give our players anything, not even a photo with Messi. We wanted to exchange shirts, but we didn’t get any. They wouldn’t even allow us to enter their player corridor. Security was turning everyone away. Players were coming with their shirts hoping to swap them with Argentina players.”

A night for the books

While the Benin players may not have received the treatment they expected, the truth is that they will forever be remembered as the final opponents to face Messi in an Argentina shirt.

Lionel Messi has retired from the Argentina national team

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Messi provided two assists and scored the final goal of the night. The Argentine Football Association even agreed to wear a special jersey designed by Adidas in which Messi’s personal logo replaced the traditional brand logo.

Following the match, a musical performance and drone spectacle capped off the evening, with Lionel Messi sharing an emotional farewell message with Argentine fans and his teammates, thanking them for fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a World Champion with his country.

It is not the end for Messi yet

Lionel Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami through December 2028 and intends to fulfill every moment of it. There are still more trophies for him to pursue as he aims to cement an even greater legacy with the Herons.

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Many soccer fans continue to hope for a return to Barcelona. While a potential loan move is often discussed, it remains highly unlikely today and may only ever materialize as a ceremonial stint at the end of his career to close it out where he became a legend.