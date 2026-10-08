Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Benin coach Gernot Rohr slams Argentina over post-match treatment at Lionel Messi’s farewell

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina in his farewell match
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina in his farewell match

On Tuesday, Benin visited the Estadio Monumental to face Argentina in an international friendly. The game served as Lionel Messi’s farewell match from the national team, but the African side did not leave the stadium pleased with how they were treated.

Argentina defeated Benin 3–0 in a fixture that concluded with Lionel Messi scoring his final goal for the national team. Benin fought hard despite it being a friendly, but ultimately understood that the match also served as a tribute to the legendary forward.

Nevertheless, the Benin players were expecting a different post-match experience. They attempted to reach out to Lionel Messi after the final whistle, but according to their head coach, they were not received warmly.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

“My players tried everything, but nothing worked,” Benin coach Gernot Rohr told RMC Sport. “The Argentinians didn’t give our players anything, not even a photo with Messi. We wanted to exchange shirts, but we didn’t get any. They wouldn’t even allow us to enter their player corridor. Security was turning everyone away. Players were coming with their shirts hoping to swap them with Argentina players.”

A night for the books

While the Benin players may not have received the treatment they expected, the truth is that they will forever be remembered as the final opponents to face Messi in an Argentina shirt.

Lionel Messi has retired from the Argentina national team

Lionel Messi has retired from the Argentina national team

Advertisement
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona as he reveals how the legend still helps Argentina

see also

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona as he reveals how the legend still helps Argentina

Messi provided two assists and scored the final goal of the night. The Argentine Football Association even agreed to wear a special jersey designed by Adidas in which Messi’s personal logo replaced the traditional brand logo.

Following the match, a musical performance and drone spectacle capped off the evening, with Lionel Messi sharing an emotional farewell message with Argentine fans and his teammates, thanking them for fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a World Champion with his country.

It is not the end for Messi yet

Lionel Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami through December 2028 and intends to fulfill every moment of it. There are still more trophies for him to pursue as he aims to cement an even greater legacy with the Herons.

Advertisement

Many soccer fans continue to hope for a return to Barcelona. While a potential loan move is often discussed, it remains highly unlikely today and may only ever materialize as a ceremonial stint at the end of his career to close it out where he became a legend.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Lionel Messi scores 126th goal with Argentina in international farewell match vs Benin

Video: Lionel Messi scores 126th goal with Argentina in international farewell match vs Benin

In the 68th minute of his farewell match against Benin, Lionel Messi scored his 126th international goal for La Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

Lionel Messi bid farewell to international duty in Argentina's 3-0 victory over against Benin in which he scored the final goal of the night.

Is Lionel Messi starting today in farewell match? Confirmed lineups for Argentina vs Benin in 2026 International friendly

Is Lionel Messi starting today in farewell match? Confirmed lineups for Argentina vs Benin in 2026 International friendly

On October 6, Argentina faces Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Lionel Messi's farewell match, and fans are wondering whether the captain will feature in the starting lineup.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Argentina vs Benin in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

In the last international game of Lionel Messi, Argentina faces Benin in an international friendly. Here is all the information on how to watch Messi's farewell match live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo