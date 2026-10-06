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Is Lionel Messi starting today in farewell match? Confirmed lineups for Argentina vs Benin in 2026 International friendly

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Argentina captain #10 Lionel Messi
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesArgentina captain #10 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi plays his international farewell match against Benin on October 6. Ahead of the game, fans are wondering whether the icon will feature in Argentina‘s starting XI.

Lionel Messi will feature in Argentina’s starting lineup against Benin. As this is his farewell match from international duty, the captain should play from start to finish.

It is expected that Messi will feature for the entire game. However, coach Lionel Scaloni could substitute him near the end of the match to allow him to receive a standing ovation from the more than 85,000 fans expected at the Estadio Monumental.

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Argentina’s confirmed lineup to face Benin

Argentina will field a powerful starting XI, as this match will forever be remembered as Lionel Messi’s final lineup with the national team.

messi argentina 10

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on

Argentina confirmed starting XI: Dibu Martínez; Agustín Giay, Cristian Romero, Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi.

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Lionel Messi’s international retirement: Who will inherit the iconic number 10 in Argentina?

Benin’s confirmed lineup to face Argentina

As for Benin, the African side is widely regarded as the underdog in this match, with many of their players praising Lionel Messi and acknowledging that this game is a tribute to one of soccer’s biggest icons.

Benin confirmed starting XI: Marcel Dandjinou, Tamimou Ouorou, Yohan Roche, Mohamed Tijani, Liam Omore, Sessi D’Almeida, Hassane Imourane, Yamirou Ouorou, Rodolfo Aloko, Junior Olaitan, Aiyegun Tosin.

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