Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with emotional message to fans at a packed Estadio Monumental

Following the international friendly match against Benin, in which Lionel Messi scored his 126th goal for Argentina, the captain took the microphone to address the crowd and bid an emotional farewell to his supporters.

After Argentina’s 3–0 victory over Benin, Lionel Messi spoke to fans at the Estadio Monumental about his departure from the national team. He reflected on his decision and looked back at his two-decade journey with La Albiceleste, sharing heartfelt thoughts on all the triumphs and obstacles he experienced along the way.

“Obviously, the first thing I think of is my old man,” Messi said on his international retirement decision, remembering the recent passing of his father. “Never coming back here is going to hurt immensely. I swear I wish I could play here for the rest of my life, because playing for the Argentina national team is the most wonderful thing that can ever happen to you.

“I want to thank my teammates for all the time we shared together. This group helped me fulfill my childhood dream of becoming a World Champion, Copa América winner, Finalissima champion—everything. It has been a true privilege to share the pitch with them, because I always knew I had warriors by my side who left their lives on the field.“

The 2026 World Cup was decisive for Lionel Messi

Following the 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain and the passing of his father, Lionel Messi wrote an open letter confirming his decision to step away from international football.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

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see also Lionel Messi retires from Argentina with a goal in 3-0 victory over Benin

Addressing the crowd, the forward admitted that the grueling semifinal against England took the ultimate toll on the squad, draining them mentally and physically to the point where they were too exhausted to fully compete in the final.

“As I said, even though I’d love to be here forever, the time has come,” Messi added. “I was fortunate enough to become a World Champion again. In the last World Cup, we came so close, and nothing strange happened despite what people say. That match against England took a massive toll on us—we were running on empty, completely drained both mentally and physically.“

A new chapter begins for Messi

In his closing remarks, Messi confirmed that he will remain close to the Argentina national team as a passionate fan, backing the new generation of players who he believes can keep La Albiceleste competing at the highest level.

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“I am going to miss playing here so much. I’ve been fortunate enough to play all over the world, and I’ve received so much love from start to finish,” he said. “I am deeply grateful for everything I got to experience. I want to thank all of you—the fans—because no matter where we went, you made us feel like we were playing at home, and we always felt that support.

“I will miss defending the colors of the national team, but now I’ll be over on that side with you, supporting all the boys and whatever comes next. I am so grateful to be Argentine, and I am going to miss you all very much. I love you.“