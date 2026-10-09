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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Diriyah in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 8

World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr after winning against Abha
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr after winning against Abha
Al Nassr and Diriyah meet in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. Here are the projected lineups.
Al Nassr come in off a draw against Al Khaleej (1-1).
Diriyah come in off a draw against Abha (0-0). The hosts are the favorites to win this key duel to remain in contention for the leadership.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for Al Nassr. He returned earlier than expected from international duty after his abrupt exit from the Portugal national team, but carries no injury and he should play as starter against Diriyah.
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Al Nassr confirmed lineup

With Cristiano Ronaldo back and after a rough moment with the Portugal national team, Al Nassr are set to display a strong lineup to face Diriyah and secure three vital points at home.
Al Nassr confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Bento, Nawaf Bu Washl, Awad Aman, Samú Costa, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, Kingsley Coman, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Sadio Mané. Coach: Ange Postecoglou.

Diriyah confirmed lineup

Diriyah have had a solid start of the season with three victories, two draws, and to defeated. However, their visit to Al Nassr is one of the toughest games they have faced so far and getting points on the road won’t be an easy task at all.
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Diriyah confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Waleed Abdullah, Abdulaziz Al Faraj, Hussain Al Sibyani, Qasem Lajami, Berat Djimsiti, Chancel Mbemba, Enzo Millot, Idrissa Gueye, Darwin Núñez, Óscar Rodríguez, Adil Boulbina. Coach: Bruno Miguel Silva do Nascimento.
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